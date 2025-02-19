By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Crowd dem gather for Yauri town wey dey north-west Nigeria last weekend for one big cultural show wey don dey showcase di local culture for more than two hundred years.

Di Rigata festival na yearly event wey dey happen for March inside Kebbi state. E dey involve river activities like water sport competition and cultural dance display.

Di festival dey celebrate di tradition of di local people, and dis year own attract people from far and near – including Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris and Nigeria Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu.

Di festival origin dey tied to di naval power of di Gungu community wey dey live for di bank of River Niger wey hippopotamus full.

E be "show of di naval power of Gungu people, where Gungu warriors dey attack di most dangerous hippopotamus for River Niger," na wetin Sununu talk as Nigerian news agency report am.

“Di warriors dey use canoe of different size with weapon dem to fight di wild marine animal. Di water movement na still training for di upcoming Gungu warriors,” e add.

Di minister talk say Nigerian government dey use cultural diversity to boost di country education.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, talk say im administration don bring $200 million foreign investment to develop tourism and cultural heritage for di state.

'Vibrant culture'

“Our commitment to preserve di cultural heritage dey commendable, as di Rigata festival no be just celebration, e dey show our rich history, vibrant culture, and di unity of our people,” na wetin di governor talk as news agency report am.

“Dis festival dey show di beauty of our tradition, di strength of our community and di spirit of our resilience,” e talk.

“Na opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our achievement and remember our shared values,” e add.

Dem still perform traditional dance and sing song wey show say tradition dey preserved through di years. Di youth wey attend di event dey encouraged to preserve di community culture.