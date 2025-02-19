Rigata: Colourful display for Nigeria centuries-old water sports festival
Rigata: Colourful display for Nigeria centuries-old water sports festival
Di annual rigata festival dey bring pipo from all walks of life, from di high to di low.
19 Februwari 2025

By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Crowd dem gather for Yauri town wey dey north-west Nigeria last weekend for one big cultural show wey don dey showcase di local culture for more than two hundred years.

Di Rigata festival na yearly event wey dey happen for March inside Kebbi state. E dey involve river activities like water sport competition and cultural dance display.

Di festival dey celebrate di tradition of di local people, and dis year own attract people from far and near – including Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris and Nigeria Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu.

Di festival origin dey tied to di naval power of di Gungu community wey dey live for di bank of River Niger wey hippopotamus full.

E be "show of di naval power of Gungu people, where Gungu warriors dey attack di most dangerous hippopotamus for River Niger," na wetin Sununu talk as Nigerian news agency report am.

“Di warriors dey use canoe of different size with weapon dem to fight di wild marine animal. Di water movement na still training for di upcoming Gungu warriors,” e add.

Di minister talk say Nigerian government dey use cultural diversity to boost di country education.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, talk say im administration don bring $200 million foreign investment to develop tourism and cultural heritage for di state.

'Vibrant culture'

“Our commitment to preserve di cultural heritage dey commendable, as di Rigata festival no be just celebration, e dey show our rich history, vibrant culture, and di unity of our people,” na wetin di governor talk as news agency report am.

“Dis festival dey show di beauty of our tradition, di strength of our community and di spirit of our resilience,” e talk.

“Na opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our achievement and remember our shared values,” e add.

Dem still perform traditional dance and sing song wey show say tradition dey preserved through di years. Di youth wey attend di event dey encouraged to preserve di community culture.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us