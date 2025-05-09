WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Robert Francis Prevost become first American Pope
A man wey dey moderate, wey get connection with Pope Francis and experience as missionary for Peru, Prevost don become di 267th pope of di Catholic Church.
Prevost na di first American wey go become pope for history / Reuters
9 Me 2025

Robert Francis Prevost don become di first pope wey come from di United States, di Vatican announce am.

E be moderate person wey dey close to Pope Francis and e don spend many years as missionary for Peru. Now, e don become di Catholic Church 267th pontiff, and e choose di papal name Leo XIV.

Cardinals dem choose di new pope to lead di 1.4 billion Catholics for di world on Thursday. Dem send white smoke from di Sistine Chapel after di second day of voting for conclave.

Tens of thousands of people pack for St Peter's Square, dem dey cheer, clap and even cry as di smoke show. Di bells for St Peter's Basilica and churches for Rome begin ring loud loud.

Plenty people rush go di square to see di balcony of di basilica wey dem don decorate with red curtain for di first address wey di 267th pope go give di world.

Di new pope wey replace Argentine reformer Pope Francis, introduce himself for Latin with di papal name wey e choose and e talk to di world for di first time.

"Di feeling na something wey I no fit explain," na wetin Joseph Brian, one 39-year-old chef from Belfast for Northern Ireland, talk. E come Rome with e mama to witness di event.

"I no too dey religious like dat, but to dey here with all dis people dey blow my mind," e tell AFP as people around am dey jump up and down with excitement.

Di place dey full of joy as one priest climb another person shoulder dey wave Brazilian flag, and another priest carry heavy crucifix raise am up for air to show jubilation.

