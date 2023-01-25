WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dog shoots, kills US man in 'hunting-related accident'
Canine belonging to owner of pickup truck steps on rifle, causing weapon to discharge and leaving the 30-year-old man dead, Kansas state police say.
Dog shoots, kills US man in 'hunting-related accident'
Accidental shootings are tragically common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people. / Reuters Archive
January 25, 2023

A dog has shot and killed a man in the United States over the weekend, police said, after the animal stepped on and accidentally discharged a gun left on the backseat of a pickup truck.

The victim, who was sitting in the truck's front passenger seat, was struck in the back as he and the pet were out on a hunting excursion on Saturday, according to police in the central US state of Kansas.

"A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene," the Sumner County Sheriff's office said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting-related accident," the sheriff's office added in a separate statement.

READ MORE:Experts point at 393 million guns as US sees barrage of mass shootings

READ MORE: California shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims

Over 500 died in firearm accidents

Officials did not say whether the 30-year-old man who died was the dog's owner.

Accidental shootings are tragically common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500 people died in firearm accidents in 2021. 

Americans began 2023 with a steady volley of mass slaughter claiming 39 lives — an alarmingly bloody start for the country of more than 333 million people.

READ MORE: US accounted for 73 percent of global mass shootings

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us