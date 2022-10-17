The EU has sanctioned Iran's morality police for the "fatal beating in custody" of Mahsa Amini and other security forces for the repression of subsequent protests.

Also sanctioned were the Iranian minister overseeing internet curbs and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guard.

The sanctions list, published in the bloc's official administrative gazette on Monday, also blacklisted the chiefs of the morality police, the Revolutionary Guard's Basij paramilitary force, a uniformed branch of the national police, and officials in charge of those forces.

Iran vowed an 'immediate" response to the sanctions.

The 11 individuals and members of the four entities named in the sanctions are subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.

The list was drawn up before the latest dramatic turn of events in Iran: a deadly fire at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where the regime holds Iranian political prisoners, as well as dual nationals and foreigners.

The sanctions list said the morality police and its Tehran and national chiefs were responsible for Amini's death.

"According to reliable reports and witnesses, she was brutally beaten and mistreated in custody, which led to her hospitalisation and to her death on 16 September 2022," it said.

The information and communications technology minister, Eisa Zarepour, was held responsible for internet blackouts imposed in Iran as the protests flared, curbing Iranians' access to information and freedom of opinion.

READ MORE:Iran urges EU to take 'realistic approach' to protests over Amini's death

'Harsh' crackdown on protests

The Basij force was listed for its "particularly harsh" crackdown on protesters, "resulting in the deaths of multiple people". It is "directly responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran," the EU listing said.

The United States, Britain and Canada have already announced their own sanctions against Iran for the rights violations taking place.

Tehran has responded by accusing the United States of fomenting the anti-regime protests.

The EU has been alarmed at the Iranian government's bloody crackdown on protests sparked by the death a month ago of Amini, a 22-year-old taken into custody by morality police who arrest women deemed to wear headscarves inappropriately.

The demonstrations have since morphed into anti-government street protests.

READ MORE: EU closes in on Iran sanctions as Khamenei blames ‘enemies’ for protests