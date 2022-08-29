WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq's cleric Muqtada al Sadr quits politics
The announcement has raised fears that Sadr's supporters might escalate their protests, fuelling a new phase of instability in Iraq.
Iraq's cleric Muqtada al Sadr quits politics
Sadrc criticised fellow Shia political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform. / AP Archive
August 29, 2022

Iraq's Shia Muslim cleric Muqtada al Sadr has announced that he is quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock.

"I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

He criticised fellow Shia political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform. He did not elaborate on the closure of his offices, but said that some of his cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

Sadr withdrew his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government of his choosing.

A political impasse between him and Shia rivals close to Iran has given Iraq its longest run without a government.

Supporters of Sadr have since the end of July occupied parliament and protested near government buildings, halting the process to choose a new president and prime minister.

READ MORE: Iraq's Sadr proposes 'all parties' leave government posts

Fears of more protests

Monday's announcement raised fears that Sadr's supporters might escalate their protests, fuelling a new phase of instability in Iraq.

The standoff in Iraq is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2003.

Sadr has called for early elections and unspecified changes to the constitution after withdrawing his lawmakers from parliament in June.

The country has struggled to recover since the defeat of Daesh in 2017 because political parties have squabbled over power and the vast oil wealth possessed by Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer. 

READ MORE: Iraq’s top judicial body suspends activities as Sadr supporters protest

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us