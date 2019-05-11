CULTURE
Renee Zellweger transforms as Judy Garland for movie 'Judy'
Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland.
May 11, 2019

Fans of screen legend Judy Garland on Friday got their first glimpse of an upcoming movie focussing on the last year of her life, with Oscar winner Renee Zellweger almost unrecognisable as the “Wizard of Oz” star.

The first trailer for “Judy” sees Zellweger singing a downbeat version of Garland’s signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in the film, which is set in London in 1968 and 1969.

“Judy,” which will be released in September, focuses on the period when Garland struggled with her health on a trip to London for a series of concerts. Garland died at age 47 of an accidental drug overdose in London in June 1969.

Zellweger, 50, best known for the “Bridget Jones” series of comedy movies, told People magazine she took voice lessons and spent two hours a day in make-up getting prosthetics and wigs for the Judy Garland role. Zellweger won a supporting actress Oscar in 2004 for her role in the drama “Cold Mountain.”

Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, has distanced herself from the film, saying she never met or spoke with Zellweger.

“I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way,” Minnelli wrote in a Facebook posting in June 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
