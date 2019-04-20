CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Pop superstar Adele splits from husband
Adele and charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki who were together since 2011 made no further comments about their separation and asked for privacy.
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016 / Reuters
April 20, 2019

Global superstar Adele, one of the world's top recording artists, has split from her husband, UK media reported on Saturday, citing the British singer's representatives.

Pop diva Adele, 30, married charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2016 after five years together. They have a son, Angelo, born in 2012.

"Adele and her partner have separated," Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement, according to British media.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele, who boasts 15 Grammy Awards, is one of Britain's most successful pop exports.

With sales topping more than 100 million records, the north Londoner is one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Her three studio albums "19" (2008), "21" (2011) and "25" (2015) were each huge hits worldwide.

SOURCE:AFP
