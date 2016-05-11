WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing kills 10 in Afghanistan
The Nangarhar governor's office said 10 people were killed including three children while 23 were wounded in the explosion.
Suicide bombing kills 10 in Afghanistan
Afghan policemen investigate at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Nangarhar province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

At least 10 people were killed and 23 wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew up his car near the house of a pro-government militia commander in the province of Nangarhar.

The car drew up in front of the house of the commander in the Nazian district of Nangarhar, in eastern Afghanistan, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

It was unclear whether the militia leader, whose name was given only as Dehqan, was injured in the attack.

Khogyani said, "The commander was leading fighting against Taliban and DAESH militants in Nazian district. The bomber was in front of his house and as soon as people from the village came together, he detonated himself."

The commander belonged to a volunteer pro-government militia movement known as Public Uprising.

Nangarhar province has been the main base for DAESH terrorists, where they have battled both government forces and the Taliban.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us