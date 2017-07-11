WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian Observatory confirms Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's death
Baghdadi's death, which has been frequently reported since he declared a caliphate from a mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, is one of the biggest blows yet to Daesh, which is trying to defend its shrinking territory in Syria and Iraq.
Syrian Observatory confirms Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's death
Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance, July 5, 2014 (File Photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday that it had "confirmed information" that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi has been killed.

"Top tier commanders from Daesh who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, emir of the Daesh group, to the Observatory," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how."

Deir Ezzor, in eastern Syria, remains largely under Daesh control even as the group is losing territory elsewhere in the country and in neighbouring Iraq.

Abdel Rahman said Baghdadi "was present in eastern parts of Deir Ezzor province" in recent months, but it was unclear if he was killed in the area or elsewhere.

Explainer: The history of Daesh

The US general who heads the coalition fighting Daesh said he had no information that would confirm or deny claims that al Baghdadi was dead.

Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said he had heard "all kinds of reporting" about Baghdadi's status.

"I don't have a clue," Townsend said in a video call from Baghdad. "Hope he's deader than a doornail. And if he's not, as soon as we find out where he is he will be.

In June, Russia's defence ministry said it may have killed Baghdadi when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of Daesh commanders on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials have been sceptical.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us