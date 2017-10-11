POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA suspends Pakistan from international soccer
Football body says Pakistan has undue third-party interference; move means team barred from international competition and getting FIFA support.
FIFA suspends Pakistan from international soccer
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, September 26, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
October 11, 2017

FIFA has suspended Pakistan from international football because of what the global soccer body described as undue third-party interference in the country's football federation (PFF).

Rules imposed by FIFA and its members prohibit outside influence affecting their independence. 

The suspension would prevent Pakistani teams, including the national side, from playing in international competition and the PFF from benefitting from FIFA development and training programmes, FIFA said in a statement.

"The PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes," said FIFA.

"The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF."

The PFF had no immediate comment but told Reuters they were preparing a statement to explain "the background which led to this and also our views on the suspension."

The rules can have the effect of protecting unpopular soccer officials from government intervention.

The suspension should bar Pakistan federation president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat from duty at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

He is an AFC executive committee member and chairs its legal committee.

According to FIFA records, Pakistan, 200th of 211 teams in the world rankings, have not played a full international since a 0-0 draw with Yemen in a World Cup qualifier in March 2015.

Pakistan has never qualified for the World Cup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us