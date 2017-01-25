CULTURE
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore passes away at age of 80
Moore's eponymous sitcom ran for seven seasons in the 1970s and was named by Time Magazine as one of 17 shows that "changed television."
Actress Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke (R) at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who enchanted a generation of Americans with her dynamic comic performances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday, a representative said. She was 80.

She passed away in a hospital in Connecticut, according to media reports, after battling diabetes for years and undergoing brain surgery in 2011.

"Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr S. Robert Levine," her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was revolutionary in its time -- featuring a single woman, living on her own, and chasing her dream as a television reporter.

As top executives of MTM Enterprises, Moore and then-husband Grant Tinker created and produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spin-offs, and were also responsible for hit shows including "Hill Street Blues," "St. Elsewhere" and "Remington Steele."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
