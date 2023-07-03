UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the developments in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the developments in Jenin," said his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq in a statement on Monday.

"He affirms that all military operations must be conducted with full respect for international humanitarian law," said the statement.

Earlier, Haq opted not to condemn the Israeli attacks, instead called for restraint from the parties.

"We want all attacks that hit residential areas, highly populated areas of any sort, to stop," said Haq.

"Israel is able to carry out security operations, it has to do so in such a way that avoids civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure," said the spokesperson in response to repeated questions seeking a UN condemnation.

Earlier in the day, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said on Twitter the escalating tension is very dangerous regarding the Israeli raid.

"The operation comes after months of growing tension that once again reminds us of the extremely volatile & unpredictable situation across the occupied West Bank. All must ensure the civilian population is protected," Wennesland tweeted.

Noting that he is in contact with all parties, Wennesland emphasised the need "to urgently de-escalate the situation & ensure humanitarian access and delivery of necessary medical and other supplies into #Jenin."

Related Palestine denounces Israeli raid in Jenin as ‘new war crime’

'War crimes'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned "war crimes" against Palestinian civilians in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, calling on the US to "take concrete action to stop the Israeli government’s escalating human rights abuses".

"We strongly condemn the war crimes that Benjamin Netanyahu’s racist government is committing against Palestinian civilians in the Jenin refugee camp using American taxpayer dollars, and we call on the State Department to do the same," Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of the Muslim advocacy group, said in a statement.

"Between these ongoing attacks on refugees, violent settler rampages, illegal settlement expansion, the murder of dozens of Palestinian children this year alone, and the refusal to hold anyone accountable for the brazen assassination of American citizen and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Israeli government is completely out of control because it does not expect to face any consequences from the Biden administration," Awad said.

"This must change," he added.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, including eight in Jenin, according to the Health Ministry. At least 50 other Palestinians were injured.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.