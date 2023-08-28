WORLD
Russia's Putin won't visit India for G20 summit next month
Russian President Putin tells Indian Prime Minister Modi in a phone call that Moscow would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa last week, though the Russian leader attended only via video link. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 28, 2023

Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

The two leaders also spoke on Monday about the planned expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies - comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa - as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

"While expressing an understanding for Russia's decision, PM thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support to all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency," the Indian government said.

A major buyer of Russian oil

Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its attack on Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

"Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call)," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The positive dynamic s of trade and economic cooperation was affirmed," it added.

Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

