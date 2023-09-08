Finland's right-wing coalition government is facing a continued barrage of allegations of racism.

In recent months, local media have brought to light a number of what critics have called racist incidents relating to the private messages of officials, rattling the country’s political landscape.

On Wednesday, Finland’s three parties called a vote of no-confidence in the government which is expected to take place on Friday, concerning an alleged racism scandal that has rocked the ruling four-party ruling majority coalition since taking office in June this year.

The vote relates to two figures from the far-right Finns Party - Finance Minister Riikka Purra and Economic Affairs Minister Wille Rydman.

According to reports, Rydman faces accusations of racism concerning messages dating back to 2016.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat published what critics have branded as racist discourse and racially offensive content concerning Rydman’s private conversations with his then-girlfriend.

Rather than a ban on simply headscarves, Rydman allegedly also expressed his wish to ban people donning headscarves.

The official also made several derogatory comments regarding people of different ethnicities. Some were said to contain offensive terminology regarding minorities, including people with ties to the Middle East and Africa.

When Rydman’s partner suggested the possibility of giving their future child a Hebrew name, Rydman reportedly said that “we Nazis do not really like that kind of stuff."

In July far-right Finish leader Riika Purra issued an apology after allegedly racist posts surfaced some 15 years ago after they were said to have been written - labelling her actions as “stupid.”

After 10 days in office at the end of June, the Finns Party's first economy minister Vilhelm Junnila resigned in the midst of accusations that he made several references relating to Nazism.

Junnila was also publicly condemned concerning his alleged association to far-right groups, specifically

his alleged attendance at a 2019 far-right event said to have ties to neo-nazis.

He was also said to have made further remarks referencing "Heil Hitler" around his election number.

In the aftermath he said in a statement that "I think it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way."

Rydman subsequently replaced his former partner who allegedly leaked private messages that reportedly included racial slurs, according to the Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland’s scandal is widely regarded as an embarrassment, although reports suggest it would be unlikely to bring down the government or result in the pair leaving office.

Shortly after taking office, the coalition faced a backlash in the aftermath of Finnish media unearthing writings relating to several Finns’ party officials that critics called racist.

Facing a backlash last week, the government decided upon a policy to tackle intolerance, bringing it up on Wednesday for plenary discussion in parliament.

Nevertheless, the pledge to curb discrimination was regarded as arriving late by the main opposition - the country's Social Democrats.

According to Nasima Razmyar, an Afghanistan-born and opposition member, the government was unable to demonstrate their ability to renounce racism.

She questioned why it took such a lengthy period of time for the ruling coalition to issue a joint-statement against racism, asking Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo if he could guarantee that all the officials in the coalition would be able to renounce racist language.

The vote is believed to take place on Friday will include votes against both officials, according to media reports.

Nevertheless, the opposition only holds 67 seats out of 200 in parliament while the ruling coalition has 108 seats, with reports suggesting that motion will likely not be passed.

On Sunday, thousands gathered to denounce racism and Finland's policy.

Protestors called on authorities to uphold Finland's constitution and international accords that it is a signatory of.