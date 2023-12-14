As Israel’s attacks on Palestinians enter the third month, there is increasing pressure on all institutions, including the universities and campuses, to react.

At the beginning of December, Palestinians mourned the killing of Professor Sufyan Tayeh, head of the Islamic University of Gaza, and Refaat Alareer, a prominent Palestinian poet.

While Israel continues to target journalists, civilians, and Palestinian intelligentsia, it also seems determined to destroy Palestinian cultural heritage landmarks, refugee camps, homes, hospitals and universities.

Following the killing of Professor Sufyan Tayeh, heads of all Turkish universities issued a joint condolence message in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned Israel.

The statement reads, “Professor Sufyan Tayeh, the Rector of Islamic University of Gaza, was martyred, together with his children and family members, in an Israeli air strike in the region of Al Faluja, precisely targeting his house.”

TRT World spoke with the heads of Turkish universities on how this act resonates with them, as on this occasion issuing a statement came as a collective decision.

Who is Sufyan Tayeh?

Professor Tayeh was born and raised in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. He studied at the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

While continuing his research in theoretical physics and applied mathematics at the Islamic University of Gaza, Tayeh accepted the offer to become the head of the university in 2023.

Tayeh also held the distinguished position of being among the top two percent of scientists around the world in 2021 by Stanford University.

While he had the opportunity to live in Canada, he persisted in Gaza as he wanted to serve his community.

Tayeh was killed in an Israeli air strike on December 2, along with a 100 distant and immediate members of his family.

Related 'If I must die': How poet-writer Refaat Alareer inspired young Palestinians

It is ‘an attack against whole civilisation’

While the joint statement was issued following Sufyan Tayeh’s killing, it also condemns all aspects of Israel’s brutality.

Previously, some universities had declared their economic or academic boycotts following the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Tayeh’s killing prompted them to issue a joint statement.

“It is of great importance to demonstrate unified will in declaring that the destruction of Gaza turned into a genocide, and a threat to all humanitarian values,” the head of Uludag University, Feridun Yilmaz told TRT World.

“It is a way of saying that the killing of the president of Islamic University of Gaza is an attack against the whole civilisation,” he adds.

He adds, “academics have not encountered another incident where their faith in rules based order was shaken on such a large scale.”

Whether collective or individual, the statement also highlights the determination to stand against crimes against humanity as well as raises awareness, Professor Rumeyza Kazancioglu, the head of Bezmialem Vakif University, tells TRT World.

Furthermore, institutions like universities also have roles in being pioneers and leading the community, she emphasises.

For this reason, it is important and natural to take a firm stance on the crime against humanity in this conflict, she adds.

Related Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza

Breaking the dominance of a false discourse on Israel

While the statement shares a condolence message for Professor Tayeh, it also strongly condemns Israel’s barbaric attacks on Jabalia refugee camp following a week long humanitarian pause.

“The Rectors of universities of the Turkish Republic, condemn the tyrannical, barbarous, and inhumane genocide committed before the eyes of the world, which Israel recommenced right after the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal effectuated on November 24, 2023,” the statement reads.

Universities play a key role in exposing hypocrisy while complying with humanitarian values, Yilmaz says, adding these kinds of statements prevent the dominance of a discourse based on false information and disinformation.

A world devoid of academic foundation where the opportunity to speak is denied, and voices are silenced will undoubtedly be deprived of the possibility of reaching reality, Professor Gulfettin Celik, the head of Istanbul Medeniyet University tells TRT World, referring to the current environment surrounding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Also, the recent statement serves to reveal that Israel’s destruction is not only an assault on daily life but also an oppression aiming to eliminate the knowledge, science, wisdom, and enlightenment that guide our entire reality and hopes, Celik says.

What’s happening in Gaza is everyone’s concern

As academics emphasise the value of both individual and collective actions against Israel’s attacks, Gulfettin Celik says “what is happening in Gaza directly concerns all of us in various fields from political-diplomatic, military, economic to social and cultural. This inevitably requires the involvement of all institutions, organisations and people from all sectors.”

Since the attacks are multifaceted, the reaction should also include different aspects and integrate different ways of struggle, he adds.

“We once again accentuate that the whole world must react and should not remain indifferent to this situation,” the statement reads.

The universities’ reaction might put pressure on international public opinion, Yilmaz says.