WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon rescues more than 50 migrants from sinking vessel
Lebanese military says it obtained "information about a vessel that was sinking off the coast of Tripoli while it was being used for illegal people smuggling"
Lebanon rescues more than 50 migrants from sinking vessel
Lebanese nationals have also been making the treacherous voyage towards Europe alongside Syrians fleeing war and economic woes in their country, as well as Palestinian refugees. / Photo: AFP archive
December 17, 2023

Lebanon has rescued more than 50 people, mostly Syrians, from a sinking boat off the country's north coast, the army said.

The military obtained "information about a vessel that was sinking off the coast of Tripoli while it was being used for illegal people smuggling", the army said in a statement on Sunday, referring to a city in north Lebanon.

Naval forces were able to "rescue 51 people aboard, including two Palestinians and 49 Syrians", the statement added.

The Lebanese Red Cross helped provide assistance to those rescued, according to the statement, which did not specify where the boat was headed.

Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees leaving by boat from Lebanon are generally seeking a better life in Europe, and often head for the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, less than 200 kilometres away.

Lebanon hosts around two million Syrians, authorities say, while some 800,000 are registered with the United Nations— the world's highest number of refugees per capita.

RelatedMigrants seeking a path to the EU face “Country of torture”

Treacherous voyages

Lebanon's economy collapsed in late 2019, turning the country into a launchpad for migrants. Authorities often announce they have thwarted smuggling operations by sea, or the arrest of both smugglers and would-be migrants.

Lebanese nationals have also been making the treacherous voyage towards Europe alongside Syrians fleeing war and economic woes in their country, as well as Palestinian refugees.

On December 1, Lebanon's army said it disrupted a smuggling operation that saw 110 people, mostly from Syria, attempting to leave the country by sea.

Sunday's rescue comes amid weeks of Israel's war on Gaza, with skirmishes also across the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

RelatedFour million people in Lebanon need aid but less than half receive help: UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us