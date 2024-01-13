Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate William Lai Ching-te is set to claim victory in presidential election as both opposition candidates conceded their defeat.

So far, Lai received over 5.39 million votes out of around 14 million cast as turn out remained around 70 percent, local broadcaster TaiwanPlus reported.

Main opposition Kuomintang’s candidate Hou Yu-ih received 4.47 million votes, while Ko Wen -je of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) got 3.53 million votes. Both have conceded their defeat.