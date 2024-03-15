Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has appointed Mohammed Mustafa, a long-trusted adviser on economic affairs, as prime minister, the official WAFA news agency said.

Mustafa's appointment on Thursday comes less than three weeks after his predecessor, Mohammed Shtayyeh, resigned, citing the need for change amid Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

The 69-year-old now faces the task of forming a new government for the Palestinian Authority, which has limited powers in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Since 2007, control of the Palestinian territories has been divided between Abbas' Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas resistance group in Gaza.

Mustafa, who studied at George Washington University in the United States, is an independent executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation — dominated by the ruling Fatah movement.

He has served as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, held a board seat at the Palestine Investment Fund and worked in a number of senior positions at the World Bank.

He has also advised the Kuwaiti government and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund.

Mustafa was also involved in reconstruction efforts in Gaza after Israel's 2014 invasion.

'Right-hand man'

Mustafa's appointment represents an attempt to bolster Palestinian institutions and "close some loopholes in the Palestinian Authority" at a time when Abbas is "under siege and under pressure" from Israel and the United States, Palestinian analyst Abdul Majeed Sweilem told the AFP news agency.

Mustafa would likely be seen as "acceptable to the Americans as he follows a liberal approach," Sweilem added.

The White House welcomed Mustafa's appointment, calling on him to deliver "credible and far-reaching reforms" as he prepares his cabinet.

"A reformed Palestinian Authority is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people and establishing the conditions for stability in both the West Bank and Gaza," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Yet Khalil Shaheen, political analyst and writer, said Mustafa's closeness to Abbas limits prospects for major change.

"In the end, the man (Mustafa) remains the right-hand man of President Abbas... Abbas wants to say that he supports reforms, but they remain under his control," Shaheen said.

Israel's carnage in Gaza

His appointment comes amid Israel's carnage in Gaza, where Tel Aviv's forces have killed at least 31,341 people, most of them women and children, wounded more than 73,000 people, and uprooted most of 2.3 million people from homes.

During the war, violence in the occupied West Bank has flared to levels unseen in nearly two decades.

Israeli troops and illegal Zionist settlers have killed at least 430 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began.

The United States and other powers have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of all Palestinian territories after the end of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, however, has rejected postwar plans for Palestinian sovereignty.

Shortly after Shtayyeh's resignation in late February, Palestinian factions including Hamas and Fatah participated in talks hosted by Russia that addressed the war in Gaza and post-war plans.

Afterwards the factions said in a statement they would pursue "unity of action" in confronting Israel.