WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion hits Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in Iraq
An investigation has been launched into the blast that caused material losses and injuries, according to Hashd al-Shaabi militia group.
Explosion hits Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in Iraq
Three members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group were injured during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base. / Photo: AFP
April 20, 2024

Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia group confirmed that an explosion had occurred at its headquarters in the Kalsu military base in the northern Babil province in central Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, it said: “An investigation team immediately arrived at the scene,” adding that the blast caused material losses and injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghdad Today News Agency reported that “unidentified aircraft targeted the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi forces with two missiles at the Kalsu base in Babil province.”

At least one member of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group was killed and eight others were injured during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base.

Civil defence teams were able to control the large fire caused by the bombing inside the base which also houses members of the Iraqi army and the federal police, according to the agency.

Denial in involvement

The United States, meanwhile, denied involvement in the blast.

"We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Israel also said it was not involved in the explosion, according to CNN, citing an official.

RelatedIran-Israel tensions live: Israel eyed in Iraq base raid as US denies role
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us