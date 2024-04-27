WORLD
Police detain 100 protesters as pro-Palestine camp cleared at US university
The campus pro-Palestine protests have posed a major challenge to university administrators across the country.
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in front of a police barricade after police raided an encampment at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 27, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
April 27, 2024

Police in riot gear detained about 100 people as they cleared a pro-Palestine encampment at a Boston university, the latest in a series of clashes on US campuses triggered by protests over Israel's aggression in Gaza.

The action was taken after some protesters resorted to "virulent anti-Semitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,'" Northeastern University claimed in a statement on social media platform X.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests at the US universities in recent days, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse demonstrators.

In its statement, Northeastern said campus police backed by local law enforcement moved in Saturday to clear "an unauthorised encampment" on the campus.

"What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organisers with no affiliation to Northeastern," the school said.

It added that detained individuals who produced a valid school ID have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings, not legal action.

"Those who refused to disclose their affiliation were arrested," the school said.

Tensions were also escalating Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania, where the college president ordered a campus encampment to be disbanded immediately after what he said were "credible reports of harassing and intimidating conduct."

Meanwhile, Columbia University in New York, where the protests originated, announced Friday that it would not be calling police back to campus after more than 100 people were arrested last week.

"To bring back the NYPD at this time would be counterproductive, further inflaming what is happening on campus, and drawing thousands to our doorstep who would threaten our community," the leaders of the school said in a statement, referring to the New York Police Department.

RelatedPro-Palestine encampments are 'living history lessons' — Columbia students
SOURCE:AFP
