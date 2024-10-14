The Israeli army is using booby-trapped robots equipped with tons of explosives to commit massive acts of destruction and killing, including massacres, willful killing, enforced starvation, and widespread forced displacement in northern Gaza, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has said.

In a report published on Monday, the rights group said it has received numerous testimonies of the Israeli army using remotely detonated booby-trapped robots, which cause widespread destruction to nearby homes and buildings and result in significant loss of life, while also severely hindering the efforts of civil defense and ambulance crews.

"Israel's use of booby-trapped robots is prohibited under international law, as these robots are considered indiscriminate weapons that cannot be directed or limited to military targets," the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

"Due to their nature, they directly hit civilians, or hit military targets, civilians or civilian property indiscriminately. As such, they are illegal weapons under international law, and using them in residential areas is a crime against humanity in and of itself."

According to the report, the Israeli army has completely separated northern Gaza from the city of Gaza by deploying vehicles and setting up sand barriers and rubble from destroyed homes, alongside fire cover from drones.

In a testimony provided to Euro-Med, a resident trapped near the Al-Qassabi neighborhood, southwest of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, described a massive explosion on October 9th.

For security reasons, the individual's name was withheld.

"A huge explosion occurred nearby, louder than anything we’ve heard before, even louder than airstrikes," the witness recounted.

"White dust covered the entire area. We later learned the explosion was caused by a robot loaded with explosives, destroying six or seven houses in one blast. The Israeli army detonates the robot regardless of whether civilians are inside."

Operations of destruction

According to the report, the Israeli army began using these robots for the first time in Gaza in May during its second incursion into the Jabalia refugee camp.

The group confirmed that the army "has expanded its operations of destruction and demolition of residential buildings in areas of its incursion in northern Gaza, employing three methods: aerial bombardment, explosive robots, and the planting of explosives in homes for demolition."

"Those who survive direct killing and bombardment remain at risk of dying from hunger or thirst, as Israeli forces are preventing any aid from entering northern Gaza, while also destroying and burning bakeries there, in addition to razing what was left of water wells,"​​ it said.​​​​​

The Israeli army launched a military attack in northern Gaza on October 6 amid a tight siege on the area, killing and injuring dozens.

Over 200,000 people in north Gaza remain in the rubble of destroyed homes and shelters, defying Israel’s repeated evacuation orders.

Another 200,000 face starvation and bombing due to the blockade, putting over 400,000 residents in northern Gaza at risk of forced starvation, displacement, and death.