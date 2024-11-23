The Copenhagen City Court on Friday convicted far-right Islamophobe politician Rasmus Paludan after finding him guilty of racism based on a statement he made during a demonstration in 2019, the official Danish broadcaster reported.

According to DR TV, Paludan was seen in the video saying that the average IQ in Somalia is 68 and that an orangutan (ape) has "probably enough" 69.

The video, which was shot during a demonstration on Norrebrogade in Copenhagen, was uploaded to his party's YouTube channel in the summer of 2019.

However, the court did not impose any additional punishment in comparison to his previous conviction from 2021, when he was sentenced to three months of suspended imprisonment under the same section.

Paludan has pleaded not guilty throughout his trial.

“It is no coincidence that it was five and a half years ago. Of course, it's because I've made an effort," Paludan said, showing no remorse and announcing that he will not appeal the conviction to the High Court.

Related Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy

Desecrating Quran

Earlier in November, Paludan was sentenced to four months in prison in Sweden for smearing against Muslims. He has also previously been convicted in Denmark for, among other things, racism and defamation.

Paludan, known for provoking Muslims' religious sentiments by burning copies of the Quran in Sweden, was sentenced to four months in prison by a Swedish court earlier in November 2024 for incitement against an ethnic group and insulting Arabs and Africans during public gatherings in Sweden in 2022.

The Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, which took place in summer 2023 under the pretext of free speech, have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, including attacks on diplomatic missions.

As a result, Denmark passed legislation last December making it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places. Sweden, however, is still considering legal options that would allow police to reject demonstration permits over national security concerns.