Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his controversial political stances in Europe, has been spotted holidaying in Kerala, a picturesque state in southern India.

The visit, initially shrouded in secrecy, has sparked international interest, with speculations surrounding his health, the potential costs of the trip, and the presence of a mysterious Ayurvedic healer in his entourage.

Indians have taken to social media platforms, including Twitter to share his pictures.

Orban and his entourage arrived in Kochi city of Kerala on January 3 for a private family getaway, according to reports, with plans to return to Hungary on January 16.

Accompanied by his wife Aniko Levai, two daughters, and a five-member entourage, Orban has been spotted touring Kochi in a convoy of auto rickshaws, or tuk tuks, visiting prominent sites such as the Mattancherry Palace and Santa Cruz Basilica.

In an interview with the Hungarian tabloid Blikk, Orban dismissed rumours that his India visit was for medical reasons.

“I am as healthy as a horse. Don’t get your hopes up,” he said, adding that he would be back on Hungary’s Kossuth Radio on January 17 for his usual morning interview.

Following in Vasco da Gama’s footsteps

Orban described his choice of destination as a homage to the past and an investment in the future.

Kerala, the coastal state where the famous Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama died, holds historical and cultural significance for Orban.

“Vasco da Gama, whom I loved from my youth novels, died in Kochi—where I am right now. I ‘followed’ in his footsteps,” Orban told Blikk. He likened the explorer’s importance to Christopher Columbus's, underscoring his admiration for historical figures who bridged continents.

“That’s all about the past. The other reason we are here is the future. India’s economy is about to explode,” Orban remarked.

According to media reports, the Orban family’s itinerary includes visits to iconic sites such as Fort Kochi’s Saint Francis Church, where da Gama was initially buried, and scenic destinations like Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, and Athirappilly waterfalls, often referred to as the “Niagara of India.”

Kerala is one of the most diverse states in India with the lowest population growth rate and the highest Human Development Index.

It boasts the highest literacy rate, life expectancy, and gender ratio (1,084 women per 1,000 men). Kerala is the least impoverished state, highly urbanised, and the first to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Luxury or culture?

At home, the trip has also raised questions about its potential costs and luxury.

According to a report by HVG, Hungary's leading economic and political weekly, the Orban family stayed at the luxurious Fragrant Nature Hotel in Kochi, where room rates start at around 70,500 Hungarian francs (about €169.79 or $174.8) per night, and enjoyed Ayurvedic treatments.

The report suggested that the total cost of their 12-night stay could exceed 1.68 million Hungarian francs (about €4,045.94 or $4,165.25), excluding taxes.

Orban dismissed the insinuation of luxury.

“India is not known for being a tourist paradise. If you want luxury, go to an Austrian ski resort or the Bahamas. If you are interested in culture, come to India,” he remarked.

It is rare for European leaders to vacation in India, a country often seen more as a destination for cultural and spiritual exploration than luxury travel.

However, the UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla took a brief four-day rejuvenation break at a wellness center in Bengaluru in late October 2024–after completing their tour of Australia and Samoa–before returning to the UK.

The mysterious Ayurvedic healer

Adding to the intrigue about Orban’s vacation, some reports suggest the presence of Ayurvedic healer in the Hungarian Prime Minister’s entourage.

According to HVG, Orban was photographed with Krishna Kumar, the head of a traditional Ayurvedic healing centre in Hungary, as noted by independent MEP Ákos Hadházy.

Kumar runs the Brahmayurveda Centre in Budapest and Albertirsa, focusing on Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old Indian medicinal tradition. The business, which also organises purification tours in Kerala, is co-owned by Hungarian billionaire György Gattyán through Docler Holding.

Hadházy drew attention to the connection between Orban’s visit to Kerala and the roots of Ayurveda, linking it to Kumar’s activities in Hungary.

Kerala, known as a global hub for Ayurveda, has long attracted international visitors seeking holistic treatments. However, there is no official confirmation of Orban undergoing any such therapy during his stay.

A break after a grueling EU presidency

Orban’s holiday follows Hungary’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, during which he played a controversial role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine and navigating complex EU policies.

“The EU presidency was a big event, even for me, a seasoned fighter,” Orban remarked. His leadership style, marked by defiance of EU immigration policies and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has often made him a polarising figure in Europe.

The vacation offers Orban a respite from European politics, which has recently seen turbulence, including sanctions by the US on one of his key aides for alleged corruption.