Thursday, January 16, 2025

1849 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed confidence that a ceasefire in Gaza will be implemented as of Sunday, despite Israel postponing a cabinet vote.

"It's not exactly surprising that in a process, in a negotiation, that has been this challenging and this fraught, you may get a loose end. We're tying up that loose end as we speak," he said.

On whether the ceasefire deal could have been reached earlier, Blinken said: "Do I wish we could have gotten the ceasefire agreement months ago? Of course. The suffering, the lives lost could have been avoided if we'd gotten this over the line sooner."

1932 GMT — Far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit over Gaza deal

Israel's hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said he would resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if it ratifies the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which he has strongly opposed.

Israeli media outlets reported earlier that the cabinet was expected to vote to ratify the agreement on Friday, but there has been no confirmation from the prime minister's office.

1910 GMT — Israeli gov't must not be allowed to violate ceasefire: Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to uphold its obligations to the people of Gaza.

“The Israeli government must not be allowed to violate the ceasefire,” said Erdogan in a joint press conference with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in the capital Ankara.

The world “must fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities toward Gazans,” Erdogan said.

1844 GMT — Egypt says Gaza ceasefire must take effect ‘without delay’

Egypt has stressed the need for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza “without delay.”

The statement came during a phone call Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty emphasised “the critical importance of initiating the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners and hostages without delay."

He underscored "the need for all parties to respect the terms of the agreement and adhere to the specified timelines for its phases."

1818 GMT — Palestinian government reviews post-truce emergency relief preparedness in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has reviewed the readiness of ministries and government agencies to implement emergency response plans in Gaza immediately after the cessation of genocide on Sunday.

He highlighted the importance of “strengthening coordination with government teams operating in Gaza, which have consistently provided services, including medical staff, teachers, relief workers, and technical teams for the water and electricity authorities, alongside other governmental entities.”

1805 GMT — Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks if Israel breaches Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to keep up their attacks if Israel does not respect the recently announced ceasefire in its war on Gaza.

"We will watch the implementation of the agreement, and if there are any Israeli breaches, massacres or attacks, we will be ready to provide military support to the Palestinian people," leader Abdulmalik al Houthi said in a televised address.

"The Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared and clear goals, and failed miserably to recover its prisoners without an exchange deal," he said, maintaining that Israel and the US were "obliged" to accept the ceasefire.

1743 GMT — Israeli Cabinet to ratify Gaza hostage swap deal Friday: Public broadcaster

The Israeli Cabinet will convene early Friday to ratify a ceasefire and prisoners exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

1730 GMT — Gaza ceasefire must serve as step toward independent Palestinian state: Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said: “This ceasefire must serve as a stepping stone towards the long-overdue goal of establishing a viable, sovereign, and independent Palestinian state.”

“While we welcome the announcement of a much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, the loss of tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and the displacement of over two million people cannot and must not be forgotten.”

He said the international community must ensure that the truce is permanent.

1630 GMT — Palestinian woman assaulted, injured by Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank

A 40-year-old Palestinian woman was assaulted and injured by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics have said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the woman was beaten by rifle butts in the old city of Hebron and was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Imad Abu Shamsiya, a human rights activist, said that the woman was attacked while documenting Israeli soldiers as they stopped a group of women in the Ras area of Hebron’s old city.

1420 GMT — Israel kills 77 people in Gaza after ceasefire deal announced

The Israeli army has killed at least 77 Palestinians in air strikes across Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that the victims included 25 women and 21 children, while over 250 people were wounded since Wednesday night.

The spokesman said 66 of the victims have been killed in air strikes in Gaza City, four in central Gaza, and seven in southern Khan Younis city.

He described the last hours across the enclave as “extremely difficult, especially in Gaza City.”

Women and children were among the people killed in the air strike, it added.

1406 GMT — Egypt vows to ensure Gaza ceasefire implementation

Egypt has said that it will continue its efforts to implement the commitments outlined in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

During a phone call with his British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s active role alongside Qatar and the US in reaching the agreement for a prisoner exchange and sustainable calm in Gaza.

The minister emphasised the importance of expanding humanitarian aid across Gaza, rehabilitating hospitals and healthcare facilities, and enabling displaced civilians to return to their areas.

He also reaffirmed Egypt’s dedication to ensuring the agreement’s phased implementation and coordination with Qatar and the US to uphold its terms.

1348 GMT — UK urges Israeli cabinet to back Gaza ceasefire deal

The British foreign secretary has urged the Israeli cabinet to approve the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, warning that now is "not the time for any backtracking."

In a statement to the House of Commons, David Lammy said it is critical that there is final approval of this agreement.

"As the Israeli Cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal. Now is not the time for any backtracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time," he told lawmakers.

1310 GMT — Iran hails Gaza ceasefire deal as ‘historic victory’ for Palestinians

Iran has welcomed a ceasefire deal to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, calling it a “historic victory” for Palestinians.

“This agreement is the result of the unparalleled resistance, courage, bravery, and endurance of the great people of Palestine and Gaza in the face of one of the largest genocides and population displacements in history,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is also the outcome of the solidarity and unity of the people of Gaza with the honourable resistance and their steadfastness against the forced displacement of Palestinians,” it added.

1246 GMT — NATO welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas

NATO has welcomed the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, set to take effect on Sunday, an alliance official said.

"NATO welcomes the ceasefire & hostage release agreement in Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar & USA for their efforts in brokering this deal that brings hope to the region, " Javier Colomina special representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, wrote on X.

Colomina added: "Full implementation of the agreement will be crucial as a first step to greater stability in the Middle East."

1112 GMT — EU announces $123 million in Gaza aid after ceasefire

The EU has said it would deliver 120 million euros ($123 million) in aid for war-torn Gaza, a day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"Today we are also adopting a package of 120 million euros for Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there," EU spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters.

1102 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza hits 46,788 amid Israel's Gaza war

Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that 81 people were killed in the territory in the previous 24 hours, during which a ceasefire deal was announced, taking the overall war death toll to 46,788.

The ministry said at least 110,453 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of Israeli war following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

1100 GMT — Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza: Kremlin

Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza after a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

1016 GMT — At least 22 Palestinians arrested in fresh Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 22 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Bethlehem, Tubas, Tulkarem, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The arrest campaigns came amid a massive aggression launched by the (Israeli) occupation against our people in retaliation that falls under the crime of collective punishment,” the statement said.

0957 GMT — Israel's commitment to Gaza deal should be monitored: Lebanon

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has welcomed Gaza's ceasefire deal announced a day before, saying Israel's serious commitment to it should be monitored, according to a post by the Lebanese Presidency on X.

0900 GMT –– Hamas says it is committed to the ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators on Wednesday, senior group official Izzat al-Rishq said.

0843 GMT — Gaza deal in jeopardy as Netanyahu delays Israeli cabinet meet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said his Cabinet won't meet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal, accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of creating a "last minute crisis".

Without elaborating, Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt "to extort last minute concessions".

The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal Thursday.

0607 GMT —Israel strikes civilians in Gaza after truce agreement announced

Despite the announcement of a likely ceasefire, the Israeli army is continuing its strikes on Gaza, causing more casualties among its civilian population.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, causing several injuries, including children.

Health authorities have yet to comment on the incident or specify the number of casualties.

Civil Defence teams and the public rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire that broke out in the tents of the displaced people, the witnesses added.

Late Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the ceasefire deal, which is set to come into effect on Sunday.

0346 GMT — Brazil's Lula lauds Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, backs 2-state solution

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed the news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas while continuing to back a two-state solution.

Lula praised the news on his X account while noting the need for both parties to uphold the peace deal.

"After so much suffering and destruction, the news that a ceasefire in Gaza has finally been negotiated brings hope. May the cessation of the conflict and the release of the hostages help build a lasting solution that brings peace and stability to the entire Middle East," he said.

0011 GMT — 'Our people will not forget anyone who took part in the war of genocide': Senior Hamas leader

Hamas political bureau member Khalil al Hayya said that the Palestinian people "will not forget anyone who took part in the war of genocide."

"What the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters committed — from a brutal genocidal war to Nazi-like crimes — will remain etched in the memory of our people and the world as the most heinous genocide of the modern era," he said at a press conference.

"In this historical moment, we extend words of pride and honour to our people in Gaza," he added.

2357 GMT — Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, pledging support for its implementation.

"Canada welcomes the news of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and we will support every effort to see it implemented," Trudeau said on X. Urging all parties to "act immediately," he called for an end to "the horrific violence and suffering."

2349 GMT — Qatar's emir hopes Gaza ceasefire will end 'destruction, killing'

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that he hopes the Gaza ceasefire agreement will contribute to ending the suffering in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"We hope that the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will help end the aggression, destruction and killing in the (Gaza) Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and mark the beginning of a new phase where this just cause is no longer marginalised, with serious efforts made to achieve a fair resolution in accordance with international legitimacy," he said on his X account.

2332 GMT — UN agencies hail Gaza ceasefire deal

UN agencies welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas after 468 days of carnage in Gaza while emphasising the need for long-term peace and accountability.

"I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds," Volker Turk said in a statement. "I urge parties to the conflict and all countries with influence to do everything in their power to ensure the success of the next stages of the ceasefire, including the release of all hostages, and to end the war in its entirety."

Turk also emphasised the need to pursue accountability and justice for the grave violations and abuses which have been committed.

2316 GMT — Iraq urges immediate aid delivery to Gaza after truce: ministry

Iraq hailed the truce deal between Israel and Hamas and urged immediate aid deliveries to besieged Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the "need to immediately allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories" and "intensify international efforts to rebuild" areas damaged during Israel's carnage in Gaza.

2300 GMT — US says Hamas governing Gaza 'deal breaker' for Israel

The US said that it is committed to ensuring that Hamas "never again" governs Gaza following a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group that was reached after more than a year of intensive negotiations with Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators.

"The United States is committed to ensuring that Hamas never again resumes governing Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"I can say with some certainty that a re-emergence of Hamas governing Gaza would be an absolute deal breaker for Israel," he added.

2232 GMT — Netanyahu thanks Biden, Trump for hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump and thanked them for their support in advancing the release of the Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu "spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families," his office said in a statement.

The two decided to meet in Washington "soon," the statement added.

2223 GMT — 'Final details' of Gaza deal being worked out: Netanyahu's office

The "final details" of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal are still being worked on, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"An official statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be issued only after the completion of the final details of the agreement, which are being worked on at present," his office said in a statement released at midnight.

2204 GMT — Arab countries welcome Gaza truce deal

Arab countries welcomed a deal on a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which was reached after more than a year of intensive negotiations with Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators.

"I welcome the cease-fire agreement in Gaza after over a year of strenuous efforts mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Facebook.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry appreciated the efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the US to reach the agreement, emphasising the "need for full adherence to it."

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also welcomed the announcement by Qatar, Egypt and the US on the agreement to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

"This announcement closes a bloody chapter in the history of the Palestinian people, who have suffered greatly due to Israeli aggression," said Mikati, hoping that the ceasefire "will be sustainable and that Israel will adhere to it, paving the way for a final resolution to the Palestinian issue and granting Palestinians their legitimate rights."

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the announcement, emphasising "the need for adherence to the agreement, the cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the (Gaza) Strip and all Palestinian and Arab territories, and the return of displaced people to their areas."

2201 GMT — Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it will remain alert to guarantee full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad affirmed it will remain alert to guarantee the full implementation of the ceasefire in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, it said in a statement.

2200 GMT —Israel kills 20 in Gaza, six in West Bank after truce announcement

Israel has killed at least 20 Palestinians, including children, in besieged Gaza despite the announcement of a ceasefire.

Israel also killed 6 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in its air strikes in Jenin camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

2144 GMT — Qatar, Egypt, US commit to ensuring Gaza ceasefire's implementation

Qatar, Egypt and the US have vowed to guarantee the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which is expected to come into effect on January 19.

The three countries announced that "the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners and a return to a sustainable calm, ultimately achieving a permanent cease-fire between the parties," according to a Qatari Foreign Ministry statement.

2108 GMT — Türkiye says fully implementing all phases of Gaza ceasefire deal 'essential'

Türkiye said that fully implementing all phases of the Gaza ceasefire deal between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel is "essential."

"In the following process, it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the ceasefire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, expressing gratitude to the mediating countries, notably Qatar and Egypt, for their endeavours.

2000 GMT — US hails truce deal

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" US President-elect Dolad Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, said that the deal will end the fighting in Gaza and surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

For our live updates from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, click here.