Israel’s "Operation Iron Wall," launched on Tuesday in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, has plunged the area into turmoil, sparking widespread criticism over civilian suffering and potential political motives.

The assault, described by Israeli authorities as targeting “terrorist infrastructure,” has already killed 14 Palestinians and left over 50 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Army vehicles have taken control of the entrance to Jenin's main hospital, while access to the densely populated refugee camp which is home to civilians has been completely sealed off. Roads leading into the camp, some torn apart by military bulldozers, are now deployed by Israeli soldiers who raised their weapons as we approached.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing scene. Um Hamza, a resident forced to flee her home on foot, described the conditions as “unbearable.”

“There’s no electricity, no water, nothing,” she said. “We were forced to leave on foot, elderly people, children, and the sick because ambulances weren’t allowed in.”

Another resident, Mohammad al-Masri, recounted how he evacuated his wheel-chair bound mother after their home near the Abdullah Azzam Mosque was targeted. “I had to carry her over rubble because military bulldozers destroyed the roads,” he said. “They were firing live ammunition at anyone trying to move.”

The attack killed civilians including Ahmed al-Shayeb, a well-known mobile phone shop owner in Jenin. He was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while driving near the refugee camp with his 10-year-old son, Taym.

“They started shooting, and a bullet hit him,” Taym recounted at his father’s funeral on Wednesday.

Humanitarian crisis

The Palestinian Red Crescent has reported multiple instances of its teams being denied access to the camp, leaving injured civilians stranded without medical assistance.

Local officials in Jenin describe the scale of destruction as “unprecedented.” Mohammed Jarar, Jenin’s mayor, told TRT World that the Israeli military has essentially “cut off the camp from its surroundings.”

“They’ve destroyed roads, erected checkpoints, and bulldozed entire streets,” he added.

Jarar warned that entire neighbourhoods are at risk of being forcibly evacuated. “There is a real fear that this is a deliberate attempt to displace people permanently,” he said.

The army reportedly dropped illegal orders instructing residents to leave the camp by 5 pm, a message echoed through drones and trucks. However, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer denied issuing evacuation orders, calling such reports “fake news” spread by Hamas supporters.

Beyond Jenin

By Wednesday evening, the Israeli military expanded its attack to surrounding towns, including Qabatiya and Burqin. In Burqin, Israeli soldiers surrounded a house and demolished it, killing two Palestinian men, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The two men, identified as Qutaiba Shalabi, 30, and Mohammed Nazzal, 25, were shot dead during the raid. Their bodies seize in Israeli custody.

Israeli media alleged the two were involved in a recent attack on a hotel near Qalqilya, that left three Israelis dead and several others injured. The Israeli military assault, carried out by Israel’s special forces and the Shin Bet intelligence agency, left one Israeli soldier injured.

As of now, the Israeli government shows no indication of winding down the assault and for residents of Jenin, the sense of uncertainty, and the fear of more violence, remains pervasive.

Since September 2021, the Israeli military has conducted 104 major raids in Jenin, in addition to hundreds of smaller incursions, according to the Palestinian Authority. This raid, however, has obliterated the camp’s already fragile infrastructure. Residents now lack electricity, water, and food supplies, while humanitarian aid remains blocked.

“People here are exhausted. They’ve been through this cycle of destruction too many times,” said Jarar.

Political calculations

Analysts suggest the timing of the attack may be tied to political considerations.

Suleiman Basharat, director of the Yabous Center for Studies, framed the attack in two key contexts.

“The first is a direct 'security' objective: dismantling Palestinian resistance in the West Bank,” Basharat explained. Israel views the growth of resistance movements in the West Bank as a significant and immediate threat to its illegal settlement occupation projects and long-term control over the region.

The West Bank, described by Basharat as the "strategic heart" of Israel's illegal settlement ambitions, is critical for Israel’s vision of future territorial control.

“The military action aims to eliminate any foundation that could strengthen Palestinian resistance or sustain a viable struggle against the settlement project,” he said.

The second layer to the attack, according to Basharat, is political. Netanyahu’s government, already fragile after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, appears to be using the raid to placate far-right coalition members.

“Netanyahu likely agreed with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other far-right figures to launch this 'operation' in the West Bank as a concession to their demands following the Gaza deal,” Basharat said.

Israeli military officials, Basharat suggested, saw the raid as a relatively low-risk opportunity to achieve tactical gains while showcasing results domestically.

Broader implications

The attack may also align with Israel’s long-term strategy for the West Bank.

“Israel’s long-term strategy is to prevent the establishment of any form of Palestinian sovereignty in the West Bank,” Basharat said. Even if limited Palestinian governance exists, Israel aims to keep it weak and fragmented.

The operation may also reflect a shift in US policy. “The Netanyahu government believes the current US administration may eventually support Israel’s goals of sovereignty and annexation over parts of the West Bank,” Basharat said, adding that the attack could be laying the groundwork for such ambitions.

For the residents of Jenin, however, these broader geopolitical calculations do little to ease their suffering. With no indication that the so-called "operation" will wind down soon, the fear of further atrocity remains ever-present.

This article is published in collaboration with Egab.