Several Palestinian homes caught fire on Monday after Israeli army fire in Gaza's Rafah city, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones and tanks opened fire towards central Rafah, setting several homes ablaze.

Israeli army fire was also reported in the eastern parts of Gaza City, but no injuries were reported.

The new attacks came despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza last month, pausing Israel’s brutal onslaught that killed more than 48,300 people and left the enclave in ruins.

Palestinian authorities have reported over 350 Israeli breaches of the ceasefire deal since January 19, including the killing of 92 people and injury of 822 others in Israeli attacks.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel als o faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.