Four key members of US President Donald Trump's inner circle have reportedly engaged in secret talks with leading political opponents of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Citing three Ukrainian lawmakers and a US Republican foreign policy expert, US-based media outlet, Politico, reported that senior Trump allies met Ukrainian opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and top figures from the party of Petro Poroshenko, Zelenskyy's predecessor.

Discussions focused on the possibility of holding an expedited presidential election in Ukraine. Elections, however, are currently postponed because of constitutional restrictions under martial law.

Opponents of the elections argue that proceeding under current conditions could lead to disorder and benefit Russia, given that many voters are serving on the front lines or have been displaced abroad as refugees.

Trump's aides believe Zelenskyy would lose an election due to war fatigue and corruption concerns. Though his ratings have declined for years, they rose after last week's Oval Office clash where Trump and US Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader before showing him the door.

The latest poll, however, places Zelenskyy comfortably ahead.

The US denies interference, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stating that Trump is not "weighing into Ukrainian politics" but seeking a "partner for peace." Trump has called Zelenskyy a "Dictator without Elections," while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard falsely claimed Kiev cancelled the vote.

Despite Trump's hopes, Zelenskyy remains more popular than his rivals as a Survation poll after the White House dust-up showed 44 percent support for the Ukrainian president, with Valery Zaluzhny trailing by more than 20 points.

Poroshenko polled at 10 percent, and Tymoshenko at 5.7 percent.

TRT World reported on Poroshenko's recent trip to United States, during which he lauded Trump, who he said brings an "opportunity" for Kiev.

Poroshenko says Ukraine's win over Russia aligns with Trump's MAGA slogan On US trip, ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko lauds President Donald Trump's backing of Ukraine and downplays "pro-Russia" label. 🔗

'They're all talking to Trump World'

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko oppose elections before the war ends. But a Republican expert told Politico that "Poroshenko's people and Yulia, they're all talking to Trump World," positioning themselves as easier partners who "would consent to many of the things that Zelenskyy is not agreeing to."

Trump's Cabinet has suggested Zelenskyy step down unless he aligns with the US plan, including major concessions. After last week's White House war of words, Ukrainian "elites are feeling very disoriented and shocked" and are "trying to establish informal connections" to signal they are "ready to play (Trump’s) game," said Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics.

"Without United States support, Ukraine will be defeated." Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Politico’s Power Play podcast that elections would serve "only to Moscow’s benefit."

Trump's team also met with former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Valeriy Zaluzhny, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, and faction leader David Arakhamia, Ukrainian news site Strana reported.

Both Poroshenko and Tymoshenko confirmed on Thursday their communication with Trump administration officials.

"Ukraine — and President Zelenskyy said this clearly — is ready for talks to end the war under strong leadership of President Trump. The Batkivshchyna team is negotiating with all our allies who can help secure a just and peaceful solution as soon as possible. Until that moment, and I have said this more than once, there can be no talk of holding any elections in Ukraine," Tymoshenko said on Facebook.

Poroshenko also posted a message on Facebook, saying, "We work publicly and transparently with our American partners, aiming to maintain bipartisan support of Ukraine."

"Our team has always been and continues to be against elections during the war…We have said and continue to say that elections can only take place after a ceasefire and the signing of a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine."