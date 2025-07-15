WORLD
Israel launched air strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda
A military statement said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to strike Syrian forces and military vehicles in Suwayda.
Ceasefire was declared in Suwayda after negotiations with local leaders. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting Syrian forces in southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate on Tuesday.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported multiple strikes by the Israeli army in the Druze-majority area, but did not provide any details about casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported a strike on a Syrian tank after entering Suwayda city.

The army “struck several armoured fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys' arrival to the area,” the statement said.

Dozens killed in deadly confrontations between local groups in Syria: ministry

Ceasefire

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

According to SANA, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighbourhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

Syria announces ceasefire in Suwayda amid local clashes
SOURCE:AA
