Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem says that his group remains open to peace, vowing not to disarm or back down from confronting Israel as the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon continues.

In a televised address, Qassem rejected any calls for Hezbollah to disarm.

Lebanese authorities have reiterated in recent months the need to place all weapons under state control.

​​​​​​​In April, President Joseph Aoun said disarming Hezbollah would require dialogue and the right political conditions.

Qassem insisted that Israel must fulfil the first phase of the ceasefire agreement by ending air violations, halting hostilities, withdrawing fully from Lebanese territory, returning prisoners, and allowing reconstruction to begin.

Only then, he said, could steps toward implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 move forward.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a permanent ceasefire and the establishment of a demilitarised buffer zone along the border.

Related TRT Global - Hezbollah under pressure: Weakened force or strategic delay?

International pressure, especially from the US, has increased on Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah’s military wing. But on Saturday, the Lebanese president told visiting UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy that Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory “complicates the state’s ability to fully assert sovereignty and enforce exclusive control over weapons.”

Israel launched a wide-scale assault on Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, that escalated into a full-scale war by Sept. 23, 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities despite the November ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 225 people and injuries to more than 500, since the agreement was signed.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.