South Africa’s sporting heroes were honoured at the 2025 South African Sport Awards, which celebrated legacy and emerging talents under the theme “Celebrating Sporting Excellence”.

The ceremony, in its 18th edition, took place at the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday, August 24, and saw Olympic champion Tatjana Smith emerge as the night’s biggest winner.

Fresh off her historic medal haul at the 2024 Olympic Games, the swimmer was crowned Sportswoman of the Year and walked away with the event’s top prize, Sport Star of the Year. Her double triumph cemented her status as one of the nation’s greatest athletes.

Para-sport excellence also took centre stage as Paralympic champion Simone Kruger claimed Junior Sport Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability.

Sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo was named Sportsman of the Year with a Disability after another season of outstanding performances.

Other winners