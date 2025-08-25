South Africa’s sporting heroes were honoured at the 2025 South African Sport Awards, which celebrated legacy and emerging talents under the theme “Celebrating Sporting Excellence”.
The ceremony, in its 18th edition, took place at the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday, August 24, and saw Olympic champion Tatjana Smith emerge as the night’s biggest winner.
Fresh off her historic medal haul at the 2024 Olympic Games, the swimmer was crowned Sportswoman of the Year and walked away with the event’s top prize, Sport Star of the Year. Her double triumph cemented her status as one of the nation’s greatest athletes.
Para-sport excellence also took centre stage as Paralympic champion Simone Kruger claimed Junior Sport Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability.
Sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo was named Sportsman of the Year with a Disability after another season of outstanding performances.
Other winners
The men’s 4x100m relay team were named Team of the Year, recognising their unity and success on the world stage.
A moment of reflection came with the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to legendary runner Zola Budd-Pieterse, whose middle- and long-distance feats in the 1980s remain an enduring part of South Africa’s sporting story.
In a message, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture praised all the winners and nominees: “Your commitment, discipline, and excellence are the heartbeat of our sporting identity. You are the reason South Africa continues to shine on the world stage.”
The Full List of Winners:
Sport Administrator of the Year: Pholetsi Moseki (Cricket)
Recreation Body of the Year: Made for More Zama (Para Surfing)
Sport Volunteer of the Year: Phuti Leolani (Football)
Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)
Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year: SA U19 Tug of War Men's Team (Tug of War)
Sport Visual Journalist of the Year: Roger Sedres
Sports Media Journalist of the Year: Palesa Manaleng
Technical Official of the Year: Ernesta Strydom (Para Cycling)
National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union (Rugby)
Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men's Team (Paris Olympics)
Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (Swimming)
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para Athletics)
Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)
Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hartherly (Cycling)
Sport Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)