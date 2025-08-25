SPORTS
2 min read
South African Sport Awards 2025 celebrates Olympic and Paralympic champions
The event paid tribute to athletes, coaches, administrators, and media professionals.
South African Sport Awards 2025 celebrates Olympic and Paralympic champions
Tatjana Smith was the night’s biggest winner. / Others
August 25, 2025

South Africa’s sporting heroes were honoured at the 2025 South African Sport Awards, which celebrated legacy and emerging talents under the theme “Celebrating Sporting Excellence”.

The ceremony, in its 18th edition, took place at the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday, August 24, and saw Olympic champion Tatjana Smith emerge as the night’s biggest winner.

Fresh off her historic medal haul at the 2024 Olympic Games, the swimmer was crowned Sportswoman of the Year and walked away with the event’s top prize, Sport Star of the Year. Her double triumph cemented her status as one of the nation’s greatest athletes.

Para-sport excellence also took centre stage as Paralympic champion Simone Kruger claimed Junior Sport Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability.

Sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo was named Sportsman of the Year with a Disability after another season of outstanding performances.

Other winners

Recommended

The men’s 4x100m relay team were named Team of the Year, recognising their unity and success on the world stage.

A moment of reflection came with the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to legendary runner Zola Budd-Pieterse, whose middle- and long-distance feats in the 1980s remain an enduring part of South Africa’s sporting story.

RELATEDTRT Global - Medal ranking of African countries at Paris Olympics

In a message, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture praised all the winners and nominees: Your commitment, discipline, and excellence are the heartbeat of our sporting identity. You are the reason South Africa continues to shine on the world stage.”

The Full List of Winners:

  • Sport Administrator of the Year: Pholetsi Moseki (Cricket)

  • Recreation Body of the Year: Made for More Zama (Para Surfing)

  • Sport Volunteer of the Year: Phuti Leolani (Football)

  • Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

  • Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year: SA U19 Tug of War Men's Team (Tug of War)

  • Sport Visual Journalist of the Year: Roger Sedres

  • Sports Media Journalist of the Year: Palesa Manaleng

  • Technical Official of the Year: Ernesta Strydom (Para Cycling)

  • National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union (Rugby)

  • Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men's Team (Paris Olympics)

  • Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (Swimming)

  • Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

  • Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para Athletics)

  • Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

  • Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hartherly (Cycling)

  • Sport Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us