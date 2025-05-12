SPORTS
U20 AFCON teams clash in quarter-finals for coveted World Cup slots
A World Cup ticket is guaranteed for each of the four semi-finalists.
Nigeria's Flying Eagles are Africa’s most decorated U-20 side with seven titles. / Others
May 12, 2025

The race for Africa’s four coveted spots at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 reaches a deciding point as the quarter-final matches of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations are played across three Egyptian cities on Monday.

With a World Cup ticket guaranteed for each of the four semi-finalists, teams say the matches are no longer just about continental pride—they are about survival, legacy and securing a place on the global stage.

“This is like a final,” Nigeria coach Aliyu Zubairu said ahead of his team’s titanic clash with defending champions Senegal.

“We know what to expect. It’s a big match for both teams because the winner is going to the World Cup. We must be disciplined and determined for the full 90 minutes.”

Strong Flying Eagles

The Flying Eagles, Africa’s most decorated U-20 side with seven titles, enter the tie unbeaten but under scrutiny following a nervy 2-2 draw with Kenya.

Their opponents, Senegal, stumbled early but revived their campaign with a decisive 2-0 win over DR Congo. It is a heavyweight battle with high stakes, as both sides know only victory will do.

Later in Suez, hosts Egypt will carry a nation’s hopes against high-flying Ghana.

The Black Satellites, winners of Group C and former world champions themselves, arrive as favourites—but Egyptian coach Osama Nabih is banking on resilience and home support.

“We’re going through difficult circumstances due to injuries and fatigue,” Nabih admitted.

“But we are armed with a fighting spirit and determined to make the fans happy. We know the importance of this match—it is our chance to qualify for the World Cup after 12 years.”

Unbeaten Morocco

Morocco, unbeaten in the group stage and firm title contenders, will face the competition’s surprise package, Sierra Leone.

The West Africans stunned Egypt 4-1 in the group stage and carry the hopes of a nation making its first U20 AFCON appearance.

“We respect Sierra Leone, but we know our strengths,” said Moroccan coach Mohamed Ouahbi. “We’ll rely on our technique, combinations, and tactical organisation. We must stay true to our identity.”

In Ismailia, South Africa’s Amajita will take on DR Congo in what could be the most finely poised fixture of the day.

