Matches continue in Africa’s Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday with the second leg clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Black Antelopes of Angola at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

On Thursday, Ghana snatched an injury time win at the 93rd minute after Antoine Semenyo hammered in a shot from the box to score the only goal of the match.

Les Fauves of the Central Africa Republic and the Barea of Madagascar will also lock horns on Monday in their second leg encounter at 1400 WAT. Madagascar suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat at home in the first leg game.

Other matches include South Sudan vs Congo, Niger vs Algeria, Ethiopia vs Guinea, and Sudan vs Gabon.

Match between World cup fourth place holders, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, and Zimbabwe has been cancelled after Africa’s football governing body, CAF suspended Zimbabwe for third party interference.

Kenya has also been suspended for similar reason. So, the match between the country’s team, Harambee Stars and Burundi has been cancelled.

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be hosted by Ivory Coast for the third time from January to February 2024.

Last Friday, host Ivory Coast tromped Comoros 3-1 with Christian Kouamé, Sébastien Haller and Jean-Phillippe Krasso sealing victory for the Elephants with goals at the 29th, 61st and 89th minutes respectively.

A lone response came from the Coelacanths of Comoros in the 93rd minute from Ibroihim Djoudja.

Same day, however, Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered a shocking defeat in their first leg encounter with the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau.

Winger and right-back, Mama Samba Balde scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute.

With seven points in three games, Guinea-Bissau are top of Group A, while Nigeria rank second with six points in three games.

Sierra Lone and Sao Tome Principe are third and fourth in the group with two and a point in three games, respectively.

The Wild Dogs, will host the Super Eagles in the reverse fixture at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau today at 17:00 WAT.