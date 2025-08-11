SPORTS
Kenyan footballers to be paid bonuses for CHAN 2024 victories
Kenya's President William Ruto is offering national team footballers cash bonuses for wins in the African Nations Championships (CHAN), following their success in the tournament so far.
Kenya's President William Ruto has pledged cash bonuses to the national team participating in CHAN 2024 if they register more wins. / TRT Afrika Swahili
Kenya's President William Ruto is offering national team footballers cash bonuses for wins in the African Nations Championships (CHAN), following their success in the tournament so far.

It is the first time three East African countries – Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda – have hosted the competition, following long delays over stadiums being match-ready.

While Kenya has given cash rewards to athletes for winning medals in the Olympics and world championships, it is the first time that footballers are receiving similar recognition for their performances.

CHAN debutants Kenya are currently leading Group A with seven points following their stunning 1-0 win over North African giants Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

'Nation standing together inspired'

Earlier in the tournament, Ruto promised each player one million shillings ($7,753) for a match win.

But he upped the stakes on Monday, instead pledging to reward each player with 2.5 million shillings ($19,350) if they beat Zambia in their last group match this Sunday, a government statement said.

"It is the Harambee Stars that have brought the country together," he told the players on Monday. "I am very proud that because of your talents, the nation is standing together inspired," he added.

The players will also get a further one million shillings and a two-bedroom house if they win in the quarterfinals.

