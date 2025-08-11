Kenya's President William Ruto is offering national team footballers cash bonuses for wins in the African Nations Championships (CHAN), following their success in the tournament so far.

It is the first time three East African countries – Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda – have hosted the competition, following long delays over stadiums being match-ready.

While Kenya has given cash rewards to athletes for winning medals in the Olympics and world championships, it is the first time that footballers are receiving similar recognition for their performances.

CHAN debutants Kenya are currently leading Group A with seven points following their stunning 1-0 win over North African giants Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

'Nation standing together inspired'