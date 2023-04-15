Kenya's first operational earth observation satellite has finally been launched. The launch of the Taifa 1 satellite had been delayed three times this week due to bad weather.

On Friday, SpaceX, the company handling the launch of the, halted it just seconds before take-off.

But on Saturday the satellite was successfully launched via Falcon 9 rocket.

Kenya Space Agency says the satellite will take images to monitor weather, floods, farming and natural resources as the general effects of climate change.

The satellite was designed and developed by nine Kenyan engineers costing the country about $370,000.

Hours before Kenya's satellite launch on Saturday, Türkiye also successfully launched its first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, called the IMECE, into space.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite was blasted off early on Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California at 0648 GMT.

The launch marks the first time that Türkiye will have an electro-optical satellite camera with sub-meter resolution in orbit.

The IMECE's orbit will be sun-synchronous at an altitude of 680 kilometers (422.5 miles) and serve in the areas of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, and agriculture and forestry.

During its mission span of five years, Turkiye's satellite will take images from around the world.