On the night of December 30, 1956, French forces descended stealthily on the village of Ekité in the Sanaga-Maritime department of Cameroon's Littoral province.

By dawn, 500 civilians were dead. Men, women or children, the killers didn't discriminate.

It was, as Prof Hamadou Adama of the University of Ngaoundere describes it, "the most emblematic massacre" of France's undeclared war in Cameroon.

Yet, for decades, this mass murder and countless other atrocities remained buried in classified archives, and fortified by an impenetrable wall of official denial.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent acknowledgement of his country's "multifaceted repressive violence" in Cameroon has since reopened wounds that never truly healed.

Understanding the depth of these scars requires examining how a land of ancient civilisations and diverse peoples became the battleground for one of colonialism's most concealed wars.

A land divided

Before European colonisation carved it into pieces, Cameroon was heir to great African civilisations –the Kanem-Bornu Empire, the Sokoto Caliphate and the Adamawa Emirate.

Its land sustained over 250 ethnic groups, including the Bamileke, Bamoun, Bassa, Douala, Ewondo, Bulu, Maka, Pygmy and Kirdi peoples.

In the late eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, this repository of diverse civilisations unwittingly became the prize in a colonial scramble between Germany, Britain and France.

"European colonialism rests on a philosophy based on the denial of the 'other' and of the civilisation and culture that the other possesses," says Dr Gassim Ibrahim of the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture, explaining the colonial philosophy that underpinned this conquest.

"The colonisation of Africa was shaped by racial theories that portrayed the continent as one without history, thereby justifying its colonisation under the pretext of implanting the supposedly superior European civilisation."

Germany established control over Cameroon's coastal regions in 1884, coinciding with the infamous Berlin Conference that had been convened to create a framework for the continent's colonisation and exploitation.

As Germany gradually pushed inland, the Adamawa region held out until 1901 before it too fell.

Britain and France joined the scramble soon after, wielding missionary activity as a weapon. France spread Catholicism while Britain propagated Protestantism.

Germany's defeat in the First World War reshuffled the colonial deck. In 1918, British and French forces occupied the territory and divided the spoils. While France took four-fifths of the pie, including the southeast, Britain claimed one-fifth in the west.

The July 1919 London Declaration formalised this partition. Three years later, the League of Nations granted Britain and France authority over their respective portions.

Britain split its territory into Northern and Southern Cameroons, administering them alongside Nigeria. France established its colonial headquarters in Yaoundé.

After the Second World War, the mandate system continued under UN trusteeship, but the artificial boundaries remained.

The Western colonialists divided Cameroon into two - East and West Cameroon ‘‘according to their own interests and without taking local dynamics into account," Dr Ibrahim tells TRT Afrika.

The French approach was equally destructive. "These policies combined acts of discrimination, repression, and violence aimed at making the indigenous population internalise the idea of their own cultural inferiority, followed by encouragement to adopt the so-called superior French civilisation," says Dr Ibrahim.

Stirrings of nationalism

Leaders like Félix-Roland Moumié and Ruben Um Nyobè were at the forefront of the movement against racism and colonial rule, founding the Union of the Peoples of Cameroon (UPC) in 1948 to carry the torch.

Um Nyobè took the struggle to the international stage. "In 1952, he gave a speech at the United Nations to contest French presence in Cameroon. Moumié pursued the same line," says Prof Hamadou Adama of the University of Ngaoundere.

While the movement initially didn't breach the rule of law, persistent French atrocities forced the nationalists to take up arms. France's response was to orchestrate the assassination of Nyobé in 1958 and the poisoning of Moumié in Geneva by a French secret service agent, William Bechtel.

Between 1956 and 1961, the war in Cameroon's south and west claimed tens of thousands of lives. As the newly released report states, "On the French side, the Cameroon War remains an unknown chapter in the memory of the colonial past. On the Cameroonian side, it has left deep and lasting scars."