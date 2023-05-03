AFRICA
Police bid to search Zambian ex-President's home fails
Police say theft claims have been made against former First Lady Esther Lungu over the ownership of three motor vehicles and a title deed.
Former President Edgar Lungu. FILE \ PHOTO / Photo: Reuters
May 3, 2023

Police in Zambia on Wednesday surrounded the home of former President Edgar Lungu in the capital, Lusaka, and attempted to gain entry as part of investigations into theft allegations against the former First Lady.

Police said the claims were linked to the ownership of three motor vehicles and a title deed. One of the vehicles is alleged to have been found in August 2022 at the residence of former First Lady Esther Lungu.

Anti-riot police were on Wednesday filmed brutally dismissing a crowd that had formed outside the former president's home.

The raid appeared unsuccessful after Mr Lungu pointed out that the search warrant lacked details of the items police were looking for.

"The warrant does not identify what you are looking for so I'm not obliged to help you as the person who is in charge of this premise,” Mr Lungu told detectives.

"Some vehicles were brought here for safe keeping, some vehicles have been brought here because people owe us money,” he added.

The former ruling party, Patriotic Front, said the police raid breached Mr Lungu's immunity that is guaranteed by the law.

Mr Lungu was president from 2015 to 2021 and lost power to Hakainde Hichilema in the August 2021 election.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
