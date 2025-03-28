Ghanaian dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has boldly declared himself the frontrunner for this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artiste of the Year (AOTY) crown, expressing strong conviction that he will make history as the first artiste to win the prestigious award consecutively.

The announcement comes on the heels of Stonebwoy’s ‘Up and Runnin6’ concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, where he cemented his international appeal before a diverse audience.

"They call me the African Dancehall King for a reason," Stonebwoy once remarked. "Every album is a masterpiece because I treat my craft like fine gold - always refining, never compromising."

Stiff competition

With eight nominations - the highest this year - Stonebwoy's confidence appears well-founded. Yet he maintains respect for competitors, stating: "Competition breeds excellence. But when you know your worth, you don't fear the battle - you embrace it."

The reigning AOTY winner faces stiff competition from heavyweights such as King Promise, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, King Paluta, and Team Eternity Ghana.

However, Stonebwoy remains unfazed, asserting that his outstanding work in the year under review sets him apart.

According to the TGMA’s criteria, the Artiste of the Year is determined by audience appeal, popularity, and commercial success, with the winner required to have released a hit single, EP (music release that is shorter than an album), or album while securing multiple nominations.

‘Global impact’

"When you assess the definition of the award which is founded on highest audience appeal, popularity, and nominations, Stonebwoy stands unmatched," says Vida Boateng, head of public relations for Stonebwoy’s label, Burniton Music Group.

"He delivered three major hits, ‘Psalm 23,’ ‘Ekelebe,’ and ‘Jiggle and Whine,’ from his ‘Up and Runnin6’ album, all of which earned nominations. No other artiste this year can boast such a feat."

Boateng further emphasized the global significance of ‘Up and Runnin6’, a 13-track project featuring international acts like Wyclef Jean, Spice, Odumodublvck, and Duncan Mighty, which has resonated not just in Ghana but across the Caribbean and beyond.

With the TGMA ceremony set for May 2025 approaching, all eyes will be on Stonebwoy to see if he can indeed secure a historic back-to-back win.