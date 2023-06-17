By Mazhun Idris

In the world of African literature, June 17 every year is commemorated as “Things Fall Apart Day” in tribute to the timeless appeal of the renowned novel of the same name, authored by the celebrated novelist and essayist, Chinua Achebe.

Published on June 17, 1958, Things Fall Apart has within the past six decades grown to be hailed as the most widely read book in modern African literature, and one of the greatest books written by an African.

The masterpiece is also Africa's most widely translated novel, and its author is generally considered the "father" of modern African literature. The novel's reputation underscores the transformative power of education and knowledge, as exhibited in scholarship.

Things Fall Apart is an abiding lesson on decolonising narratives about Africa, according to Iheanyi Igboko, executive director of the Centre for Memories, a cultural organisation in Nigeria that functions as "a repository of the history and culture of ndị Igbo (the Igbo people)".

He tells TRT Afrika that Achebe's work aimed to challenge the colonial narratives that had dominated African literature. "It's an effort at amplifying diverse voices and perspectives from Nigeria and across Africa."

Achebe was born Albert Chinualumogu Achebe on November 16, 1930, into a Protestant missionary family living at Ogidi in the Igbo ethnic enclave of southeastern Nigeria.

Studying English and Literature in college, Achebe delved into history, theology, and indigenous cultures, after which he ditched his Christian name, Albert, in favour of his native name. He graduated from University College, Ibadan, in 1953.

A book worth a museum

Things Fall Apart, Achebe's debut novel, and his two other classics, Arrow of God and No Longer at Ease, are called the "African Trilogy" in literature and considered requisite readings for anyone choosing African literature as an area of specialisation.

"As writers, Things Fall Apart inspires us to reflect on indigenous settings, plots, and characters, which in return give authenticity to our works," says Zaharadeen Kallah, a former regional executive of the Association of Nigerian Authors, which Achebe founded in 1981, and co-author of the Nigerian Writers Series.

Things Fall Apart chronicles life in the pre-colonial Igbo nation, toward the dawn of colonialism led by the British conquerors. The story is centred on a communal "strongman" named Okonkwo, whose gradual fall from grace within his tribal community pitted him against new ideas.

The eye-opening plot is replete with symbols and themes of African traditional communities, and the dynamic conflict of change, resistance, and tragedy. Using powerful native Igbo idioms and aboriginal fables, it depicts the struggle between traditional belief and Christianity.

Eventually, Okonkwo loses power, possessions, and respect. He forfeits his hold on the community to the missionaries that came to rule his erstwhile domain. His struggles fail due to lack of support of his fellow clansmen, who cower at the superior machinations of the colonial masters.

The story ends with Okonkwo dying by suicide on realising that neither his clan nor his community is ready to go to war with the Christian missionaries. It's a phenomenal tragedy of clash of cultures, complexities of power, and the consequences of resistance to change.

The novel's universal theme has sustained relevance in today's world from the socioeconomic, political, and cultural perspective of African societies. The book is now prominent in the study of Black literature, African anthropology, and precolonial and postcolonial African history.

The London-based publishing house William Heinemann published the first hardback edition of the novel. Over the years, different editions and reprints have been published by other publishing houses like Palgrave Macmillan and Anchor Canada.

History vs modernism

Iheanyi Igboko of the Centre for Memories explains why Things Fall Apart is celebrated annually.

“The novel holds a special place in African literature, and it has had a profound impact on shaping narratives about Africans, particularly the Igbo people," he tells TRT Afrika.

As a pioneering book of African literature, it's one of the first major works of modern African literature written in English.

It broke new ground by presenting African perspectives and history through the eyes of African characters, challenging dominant narratives of colonial literature.

In terms of literary and cultural significance, Things Fall Apart “offers a nuanced portrayal of Igbo culture, traditions, and customs”, says Igboko.

“Achebe presents a rich and complex society, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses, and dispelling stereotypes about African cultures that were prevalent at the time. The novel provides a platform for cultural pride and identity, not just for the Igbo people but for Africans as a whole."

In a creative challenge to the colonial narratives of books written about Africa, Achebe's novel confronts the "dehumanising effects of colonialism and questions the prevailing narratives that depicted Africans as savages or primitive".

"In presenting the story from an African perspective, Achebe humanises his characters, showcasing their agency, complexity, and the impact of external forces on their lives," says Igboko.

Another crucial explanation of the preeminence of Things Fall Apart is its sheer literary merit. Achebe's skillful storytelling, evocative language, and memorable characters have captivated readers worldwide, making his tales relatable, and his legacy enduring.

Honouring Achebe's legacy

Achebe's works, particularly Things Fall Apart,are universally studied in schools, universities, and literary circles. The novel has been adapted for the stage, documentaries, film series, and animations.

But Igboko believes that more effort is needed to keep Achebe's ideas alive, and promote critical discussions about African literature, culture, and post-colonial studies.

"We need to groom a new generation of voices that will continue Achebe’s legacy," he says. "Things Fall Apart holds great significance as a subject in African colonial history and anthropology."

Other valuable ways to honour the novel is to study its lessons on the anthropology of the Igbo culture, erosion of traditional African institutions, the disruption of social structures, and the resulting tensions and conflicts over resources and social power.

Lastly, it is essential to engage critically with the evergreen themes of the novel, such as social justice, identity, equality, education, and environmental sustainability. The world needs to reimagine Things Fall Apart to draw inspiration in the context of present-day Africa.