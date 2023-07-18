AFRICA
South Africa's Ramaphosa to approve sign language as 12th official language
South Africa will become the fourth African country to recognise sign language as an official language after Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the law will promote the rights of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing. / Photo: Reuters
July 18, 2023

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to sign into law a constitutional amendment to recognise sign language as the country’s 12th official language.

It will give sign language equal status as the other official languages - Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

The country will become Africa's fourth nation to recognise sign language as an official language. The others are Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

At least 400,000 South Africans are known to use sign language, but the official number of those with hearing impairment could be higher.

Cultural heritage

The South African Sign Language Bill will be signed into law on Wednesday, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa praised South African Sign Language as an indigenous language that was important to the country's cultural heritage.

"It has its own distinct grammatical structures and lexicon and it is independent of any other language," he said in a statement.

"The recognition of South African Sign Language (SASL) as the 12th official language is an important step towards the realisation of the rights of persons who are deaf or hard of hearing," he added.

The national parliament approved the amendment in May after it was initiated by the justice ministry.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
