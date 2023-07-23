By Charles Mgbolu

It is a common knowledge that Africa is blessed with talented footballers - many of them shaping their national teams as well as top league clubs at home and abroad particularly in Europe.

Football Benchmark reported that over 500 African players currently play at different levels in Europe.

Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Ghana remain the top five countries that churn out the highest number of highly sought-after African players globally. The adult footballers are, of course the most-known and celebrated.

However, the continent has some brilliant teenage or child footballers in Europe. They are promising given their ages and talents.

Most of them are under 17 years old, full of energy, agility and great footballing artistry.

On social media, they are strong influencers with thousands of followers, attracting a handsome number of endorsement deals. Here are some of them from West Africa:

Favour Fawunmi, West Ham

Favour Fawunmi, 16, joined the West Ham United Academy as an Under-15 player and has shown his pace and skills on the wing, according to his profile on the team’s website.

Fawunmi, a left-footed attacker, made his Under-18 debut from the bench in the 2021/22 season and signed Scholarship terms with the Club in June 2022.

He has enjoyed an impressive season, making 24 appearances and scoring ten goals, as his side secured a historic double win after coming from behind to defeat Arsenal 5-1 and lift the FA Youth Cup for the 2022–2023 Youth FA season.

West Ham is currently at the top of the table in this season's FA Youth Cup.

Cameron Okoye, FC Bescola

He is the first and only son of Peter Okoye, one-half of the Nigerian singing duo P-Square, famed for their back-to-back music hits across the continent and beyond.

Cameron,14, currently plays in the academy of FC Bescola, the flagship FC Barcelona football training school. He is often described as a powerful striker in his category.

‘’My son is the most important mark I will leave on this world. Blessed future soccer star,’’ his father Peter Okoye said on Twitter.

Before joining FC Bescola in 2017, Cameron played with Little Tigers FC, where he played in the under-9 squad and was awarded the top scorer in the same year.

In March, Peter Okoye shared pictures of Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with his son Cameron, saying his son draws inspiration from the remarkable skills of the Napoli forward.

Tyron Akpata, West Ham

Tyron Akpata, 17, from Nigeria, joined West Ham United as an Under-15 player before signing a sponsorship deal with the West Ham Football Academy in June 2022.

The young midfielder scored his first goal for the side in a 6-0 victory against Norwich in February 2023.

The centre-midfielder is recognised for bringing energy and commitment to his role and his performance was impressive during he was with the U16s.

Akpata enjoyed a good first season with Kevin Keen’s Under-18 side in West Ham, featuring 21 times for the side as the young Hammers claimed an Under 18 Premier League South and FA Youth Cup victory.

Frederick Gyan, Oxford City F.C.

Frederick is the 15-year-old first son of celebrated ex-international footballer and former captain of the Ghanaian national team, Asamoah Gyan.

Frederick currently plays for Oxford City Football Club, a teenagers' football team in the United Kingdom.

Frederick, who was born in the UK, has been setting himself apart as a spectacular player as he won two trophies in the 2020–2021 Youth FA season.

The young lad’s strongest supporter is his father, who sometimes posts pictures of the two exercising together on social media.

Ghanaian local media reports Frederick has strong ambitions to play at the highest level, just like his father, and trains rigorously every day.

Caution amid enthusiasm

Despite the growing popularity, interest, and benefits of having young African football talents, experts sometimes urge caution against potential fraud and exploitation of gullible would-be professional players by unscrupulous agents.

Earlier in July, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba said football players in Africa, especially young ones, too often fall prey to fake agents peddling promises of fame and fortune.

Through his foundation, Drogba has teamed up with global soccer players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks.

"Please, I need you to hear this," the former Ivory Coast international Drogba said in an animated campaign video to players. "Be very careful who you trust. Never trust the person who wants your money."