South Africa hailed for making sign language an official language
South Africa is the fourth country in Africa to recognise sign language as an official means of communication
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed deaf activists to witness the signing of the Bill into law, / Others
July 20, 2023

Deaf rights campaigners have welcomed South Africa's decision to make sign language the country’s 12th official language.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday signed into law a constitutional amendment that gives South Africa Sign Language (SASL) equal status as the other 11 official languages - Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

“Having sign language recognised as an official language will address access to education, economic and other social opportunities as well as public participation,” Ramaphosa said.

It opens the way for people with hearing impairments in the country to access more services in courts, police stations, hospitals and to be included public information, he added.

Significant milestone

The Pan South African Language Board termed it as a “significant milestone” for “unleashing the potential of the deaf community.”

"I am very happy and excited because as soon as SASL is officialised, deaf people's lives will be transformed" said Nompilo Khanyile who is deaf.

Previously sign language was recognized in the constitution but not as an official language.

“We love it that our language needs to become an official language,” said Dr Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen.

At least 400,000 South Africans are known to use sign language, but the official number of those with hearing impairment could be higher.

South Africa is now the fourth country in Africa to recognise sign language as an official means of communication, after Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
