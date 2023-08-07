SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria knocked out of Women's World Cup
Oparanozie and Alozie both lost their penalties giving England the edge after playing a full game with extra time with no goals.
Nigeria knocked out of Women's World Cup
England  won via penalty shootout. / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2023

Nigeria have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after a fierce battle against England in a game that went up to a penalty shootout.

Nigeria lost 4-2 after Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie failed to convert their penalty kicks.

England lost their first kick when Gerogia Stanway fired wide but the squad recomposed and nailed other chances.

England have praised the Nigerian side. "They have a world-class striker and difficult individual players," said England's coach Sarina Wiegman.

"They are fighters and they fear no-one," she added.

Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu also praised the team for their brilliant effort.

Football bodies and fans across the continent have commended their efforts as well.

Morocco is the only Africa team remaining in the tournament and will meet France on Tuesday, August 8, for their knockout clash.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us