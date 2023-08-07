Nigeria have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after a fierce battle against England in a game that went up to a penalty shootout.

Nigeria lost 4-2 after Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie failed to convert their penalty kicks.

England lost their first kick when Gerogia Stanway fired wide but the squad recomposed and nailed other chances.

England have praised the Nigerian side. "They have a world-class striker and difficult individual players," said England's coach Sarina Wiegman.

"They are fighters and they fear no-one," she added.

Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu also praised the team for their brilliant effort.

Football bodies and fans across the continent have commended their efforts as well.

Morocco is the only Africa team remaining in the tournament and will meet France on Tuesday, August 8, for their knockout clash.