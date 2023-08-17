SPORTS
Moroccan goalkeeper Bono signs for Saudi club
Morocco and Sevilla goalkeeper Bono has signed for Saudi club Al-Hilal.
Bono featured for Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester City on August 16, 2023. / Photo: AFP
Al-Hilal have signed Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Spanish side Sevilla on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Spanish media reported Al-Hilal will pay 21 million euros ($22.8 million).

Bounou, 32, was Sevilla's first-choice goalkeeper, helping the Spanish team to win two Europa League titles and Morocco to reach last year's World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as a temporary stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al-Hilal, have won 66 trophies including 18 domestic league titles and four Asian Champions League crowns.

This week, Al-Hilal signed Brazil striker Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

