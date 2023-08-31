The UEFA Champions League group stage draw for the 2023/24 season has been released.

The unveiling of the fixtures took place in Monaco on Thursday.

The clubs in Group A are Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester United (England), FC Copenhagen (Denmark) and Galatasaray (Türkiye).

In Group B, the teams are Sevilla (Spain), Arsenal (England), PSV (Netherlands) and Lens (France).

Italy’s Napoli will play against 14-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in Group C. The other teams are Braga (Portugal) and Union Berlin (Germany).

In Group D, Portugal’s Benfica will play against Italy’s Inter Milan, Austria’s Salzburg and Spain’s Real Sociedad.

In Group E, Spain’s Atletico Madrid will face off against Italy’s Lazio, the Netherlands’ Feyenoord and Scotland’s Celtic FC.

In Group F, the teams are PSG (France), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), AC Milan (Italy) and Newcastle United (England).

In Group G, defending champions Manchester City of England will play against Germany’s RB Leipzig. Other teams in the group are Young Boys of Switzerland and Crvena Zvezda (Serbia).

In Group H, Spain’s Barcelona will play against Portugal’s Porto, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk and Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.

The group stage matches will be played on September 19/20; October 3/4; October 24/25; November 7/8; November 28/29 and December 12/13.