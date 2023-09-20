Manchester United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Group A opening match on Wednesday.

Bayern’s Leroy Sane opened the score sheet for the home team in the 28th minute. Serge Gnabry extended the lead four minutes later.

Manchester United pulled one back in the second through Rasmus Hojlund in the 49th minute.

The English side, however, conceded a penalty, which was converted in the 53rd minute by former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to make the score sheet 3-1 in favour of Bayern.

Manchester United, who had a dull display in the second half, salvaged one back through midfielder Casemiro in the 88th minute to make the score sheet 3-2.

Late goals

A spirited Bayern Munich, buoyed by the home fans at the Allianz Arena, extended their lead in the 2nd minute of additional time through French forward Mathys Tel to go 4-2 up.

Bayern’s English opponents, however, pulled another goal back in the 95th minute through Casemiro to make the scoreline 4-3.

United’s poor streak of results continues, piling pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. The club is in the 13th position in the English Premier League (EPL) table, with six points after five games, nine points behind league leaders Manchester City.

In the earlier UEFA Champions League Group A kick-off, Turkish side Galatasaray drew 2-2 at home with Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Bottom of group

Manchester United are now bottom of the group, which is led by Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich on three points. Both Galatasaray and Copenhagen have a point each.

Manchester United will play at home against Galatasaray on October 3, and against Copenhagen on October 24.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will play away at Copenhagen on October 3, and again away at Galatasaray on October 24.