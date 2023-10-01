By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Nigeria gained its independence on October 1, 1960 from Britain which had colonised the West African country for decades.

One of the most significant steps on that day was the lowering of the British colonial flag, the Union Jack and replacing it with the new Nigerian flag which was designed just before the independence by Taiwo Akinwumi.

Since then, Nigeria has abandoned many key colonial legacies as it strives to take control of its own affairs and identity.

Here are some of the colonial vestiges Nigeria ditched over the years:

1. The national anthem

'Nigeria We Hail Thee' was the national anthem that was handed to Nigeria by Britain. It was composed by a British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams ahead of Nigeria's independence.

Although it was first sang on the independence day, many viewed it as a colonial legacy.

It was used from October 1, 1960 to 1978 when another anthem was introduced The ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ was introduced and it is still in use.

The new national anthem was put together from the five best submissions in a national contest for the country’s national anthem. It was put into music by the Nigerian Police Band directed by Benedict Odiase.

The lyrics were composed taking phrases and words from the entries of: P. Aderibigbe, John Ilechukwu, Dr. Sota Omoigui, Emetim Akpan and B. Ogunnaike - all Nigerians.

2. Ditching the Pound

Nigerian Pound was the name of the country's currency at the time of independence.

The currency which replaced British West African Pound was used from 1907 to 1973 when Nigeria decided to have its own currency devoid of vestiges of colonialism. It then adopted the Naira with the ₦ unit symbol which is still in use.

3. Driving

Driving in Nigeria was on the left with British imported right-hand-drive cars.

This driving pattern was used for twelve more years after Nigeria's independence until the country switched to driving on the right in 1972.

4. National football team

At independence the name of Nigeria’s national football team UK Tourists with the nickname ‘'Red Devils’' owing to the red jersey they used to wear. The team played against other British colonies for decades before independence.

The name was changed to Green Eagles after independence and the red jersey was replaced with a green to match with the colour of the country’s flag. The team was given its current name, Super Eagles, in 1988.

5. Parliamentary system

Nigeria inherited the Westminster model of parliamentary democracy from Britain. Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the head of government as prime minister while Nnamdi Azikiwe was the ceremonial president. There was one chamber of parliament.

That model was abandoned after Nigeria's first military coup in 1966. The country remained in the hands of the military until 1979 when democracy was restored with the adopting the current presidential system of government.

The post of a prime minister no longer exists, the executive powers rest with the president and the legislature became bicameral - the Senate and the House of Representatives.

6. The federating regions

When the British granted Nigeria independence in 1960, the West African country had three regions that made up the federation as designed by the colonial rulers.

However, federal composition has been abandoned with several changes made over the years including the creation of 12 states to replace the country's regions as units of administration in 1967.

More states have been created at various stages of Nigeria's political evolution with the country having 36 states since 1996.

The states led by governors are the second tier of administration after the federal government led by the president while Local Government Councils are the third and lowest tier of government.

7. The police

At independence, police uniform in Nigeria was grey-green with a category of the men of the police force wearing a pair of shorts.

However, this was changed to black in 1988 and all police personnel were allowed to wear trousers instead of shorts.

Although blue top was later introduced as part of the police uniforms, the all black uniform is still being used.

8. Lagos to Abuja

Lagos was Nigeria’s administrative capital and its commercial hub since the colonial era.

However, after years of planning and changes, the capital of Nigeria was relocated to Abuja in December 1991.

This was one of the major administrative changes Nigeria has carried out after its independence in 1960. Lagos remains the commercial hub.

The office of the head of state, the parliament and government ministries were then moved to the new capital which located at the centre of the country. Foreign governments also relocated their embassies from Lagos to Abuja.

9. Educational system

At independence the educational system in Nigeria was like the British system with 6 years of primary education, five years of secondary and two years of A level.

Nigeria ditched this model in 1973 and replaced it with a 6-3-3-4 system, which means six years in primary school, three years in junior secondary school, three years in senior secondary school, and four years in a university.

It was later updated to the current 9-3-4 system which entails spending nine years in basic education, three years in senior secondary school and then four years in a university.

10. Military academy

Nigeria's top military training institution was called the Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC) run by the British. It was renamed Nigerian Military Training College immediately after independence.

In 1964, the name was changed again to the current Nigerian Defence Academy. It is Nigeria's premier military academy which trains Army, Air Force and Navy officers.

Although Nigeria has made numerous political, security and economic changes since independence in 1960 abandoning some of its colonial legacies, the country's ties with its former colonial ruler Britain remain close.

Nigeria is one of the biggest members of the Commonwealth, English is still its official language and its secular judicial practice largely follows the system established by the colonisers.