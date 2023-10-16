Pressure by the Western governments against demonstrations of support for Palestine, and adopting approaches that criminalise supporting the Palestinian people, are unacceptable, said Türkiye’s governing AK Party spokesperson on Monday.

“Actions by Israel’s security forces against the people of Gaza are in violation of all humanitarian values, human rights and international law,” said Omer Celik, who is also the vice-chairman of the AK Party.

“People around the world have every right to react to this.”

Celik’s criticism came after pro-Palestine demonstrations in Europe encountered various restrictions and bans, raising concerns about freedom of expression and assembly.

“They attempt to criminalise demonstrations of support for Palestine. Those who try to prohibit these demonstrations for the sake of humanity's conscience and vitality, are promoting a form of fascism,” Celik said.

“In many Western countries, the pressures placed on demonstrations of support for Palestine in public squares and universities are merely an attempt by some to cover their own wrongdoings,” he said.

“Those who apply selective justice, even to the deaths of children, have no right to speak about justice.”

France, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are the European countries that are leading the move to ban pro-Palestinian protests, with French authorities going further and banning the use of Palestinian flags.

The ongoing conflict

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military offensive on Gaza following a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood -- a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said their attack was retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, and growing violence of Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza in response.

That response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling blockade since 2007.