Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the man of the moment in football world as he has been named the winner of the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time on Monday.

The Ballon d’Or list for 2023 contains the names of 30 football stars who are without doubt among the most formidable players playing active football, and the African continent had strong representation on this list.

Andre Onana (Cameroon), 23rd

The 27-year-old Cameroonian and Manchester United goalkeeper was nowhere near the Ballon d’Or list in 2023 and has been praised for his skills which has earned him a spot on the 30-man list.

Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer in July 2022, where he won a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana title in his sole season at the club, also reaching the Champions League final. Manchester United then signed Onana for an initial £43.8 million in 2023.

At the international level, Onana has made more than 30 appearances for the Cameroon national team since making his debut in September 2016.

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) 13th

Yassine Bounou, also known as Bono, is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Morocco national team.

Bono began his youth career in Morocco, playing for Wydad AC. He spent most of his senior career in Spain, making over 150 La Liga appearances for Girona and Sevilla and over 50 in the Segunda División for Zaragoza and Girona. He won two UEFA Europa Leagues and the Zamora Trophy with Sevilla.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) 11th

Mohamed Salah is the captain of the Egyptian national team and Liverpool’s right winger.

Last year, Salah was much higher on the rankings, coming in at number 5 after Polish player Ballon d’Or Robert Lewandowski, but there is always time to bounce back.

This season, Salah has delivered his best-ever haul of assists in a single season at Liverpool, chalking up 16 across all competitions.

In March, Salah became the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League and then achieved the milestone of 50 goals while representing his country.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) 8th

Perhaps he should be called Africa’s golden boy of the moment as he leads the African player's pack in this year's Ballon d’Or rankings.

Victor Osimhen wheezed into international headlines like a thunderbolt last season.The Nigeria international significantly contributed to Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years, becoming the 2022-23 top-scorer in the league with 26 goals in 32 appearances.

Napoli also reached the Champions League quarterfinals last season, the best result for the Partenopei in Europe’s elite competition.

Osimhen netted five times in six Champions League games last season, and individual achievements combined with Napoli’s results have allowed the 24-year-old to earn a spot in the top 10 of this year’s Ballon d’Or.

A special entry

George Weah

George Weah remains the only African to be beaten in the Ballon d’Or listings.

In 1995, Weah became the first African player and sill the only African to ever win the Ballon d’Or.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, in 1995, Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first and only player to win these awards while representing an African country internationally. In 1989, 1994, and 1995, he was also named the African Footballer of the Year, and in 1996, he was named the African Player of the Century.