BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Rwanda fuel prices drop in new review
The Rwandan government has announced a drop in fuel prices in its review for the next two months.
Rwanda fuel prices drop in new review
Rwanda says the drop in fuel charges is as a result of falling global oil prices. / Photo: AFP
December 6, 2023

Fuel prices in Rwanda have reduced in the East African country's latest review.

A litre of petrol will now retail at 1,639 Rwandan francs ($1.31), down from 1,822 Rwandan francs ($1.46).

The maximum price of a litre of diesel will be 1,635 Rwandan francs ($1.31), from the previous 1,662 Rwandan francs ($1.33).

The old price guidelines were operational between October 4 and December 5.

Landlocked country

The new prices will be in place for two months, and will be revised in early February 2024.

"These revisions are based primarily on price changes of petroleum products registered at the international market," Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The landlocked country relies on imports of petroleum fuels through the ports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Transportation of oil products is exclusively by trailers and road tankers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us