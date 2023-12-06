Fuel prices in Rwanda have reduced in the East African country's latest review.

A litre of petrol will now retail at 1,639 Rwandan francs ($1.31), down from 1,822 Rwandan francs ($1.46).

The maximum price of a litre of diesel will be 1,635 Rwandan francs ($1.31), from the previous 1,662 Rwandan francs ($1.33).

The old price guidelines were operational between October 4 and December 5.

Landlocked country

The new prices will be in place for two months, and will be revised in early February 2024.

"These revisions are based primarily on price changes of petroleum products registered at the international market," Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The landlocked country relies on imports of petroleum fuels through the ports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Transportation of oil products is exclusively by trailers and road tankers.

