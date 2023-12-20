This is not the position African club giants Wydad Casablanca ever imagined they would be at the group stage of the CAF Champions League campaign.

African club giants Wydad Casablanca of Morocco are in danger of a shock early exit from the CAF Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Simba of Tanzania on Tuesday.

Cameroonian Leandre Onana scored twice within two minutes during the first half in Dar es Salaam to inflict a third Group B loss in four matches on the three-time title holders.

Wydad are last on three points with two rounds remaining, behind ASEC Mimosas (10) of the Ivory Coast, Simba (five), and Jwaneng Galaxy (four) of Botswana.

''Unacceptable''

Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti has described his side's performance as "unacceptable" after Tuesday's loss.

"It was not our day. We had 10 chances but were not able to take advantage of them," a frustrated Benzarti told reporters after the game.''

In a bid to revive their campaign, Casablanca fired coach Adil Ramzi last weekend and brought back veteran Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti for a fourth spell in charge.

Benzarti is the second-most successful African coach in CAF club competitions, with five titles.

Sparkling record

Wydad also is the second-most successful Champions League club after Al Ahly of Egypt since 2016, reaching four finals, two of which they won, and never failing to make the knockout stage.

The only realistic chance Wydad now have of making the last eight is to win their remaining two matches and hope Simba loses one.

Simba visits ASEC in February and hosts Jwaneng in March, while Wydad is away to Jwaneng and at home to ASEC in February and Match respectively.